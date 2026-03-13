Governor Waller's Economic Outlook: Labor Market, Inflation, and Monetary Policy (2026)

Bold take: The core question is not just what the numbers say, but what they mean for policy and everyday people who feel the economy's pulse. And this is where the conversation gets nuanced, because the path to stable prices and strong employment isn’t a straight line—and there are sharp disagreements about the direction. Here’s a clearer, more approachable version of Governor Waller’s remarks, expanded with context to help newcomers grasp the ideas without losing any key details.

Starting with the motive and stance: at the January FOMC meeting, policymakers chose to hold the policy rate steady after three consecutive 25-basis-point cuts since September. The cuts were justified by slower job gains and rising downside risks to employment, even as inflation stayed somewhat elevated. I believe that policy should largely ignore tariff-driven volatility in inflation. Core inflation was hovering near 2 percent while the labor market faced risks, which led me to advocate another rate cut in January and to dissent from the committee’s pause. My view: the risk of a meaningful downturn in jobs, combined with only a modest risk of renewed inflation, argued for moving the policy rate closer to neutral. Even when last year’s government shutdown complicated data, the balance of risks here favored additional easing.

Since then, the economic picture has evolved with new data. Notably, January’s jobs report came in much stronger than expected—welcome news for individuals seeking work in a tight labor market. Updated figures suggest the economy added more jobs in January than in the previous nine months combined. This improvement points to diminishing labor market risks and aligns with the broader trend of cooling inflation near 2 percent.

Yet one month of good news isn’t a trend. A year of weak job creation in 2025 makes it clear that we need more evidence before declaring a durable upturn. The 2025 conditioning was unusually weak for payrolls, the weakest outside of a recession since 2002. We’ll only know if January’s signal is real once more data arrive. Ahead of the March 17–18 FOMC meeting, February data on employment, inflation, job openings, and retail sales will be released. If those indicate continued January improvement and inflation progress toward 2 percent, my outlook could tilt toward pausing at the March meeting. If instead the labor market weakness reappears, a case for further easing could reemerge.

What if inflation continues to move toward 2 percent even as labor data falter? Then there would still be a credible argument for additional rate cuts, given a fragile jobs backdrop. I’ll outline that path when laying out the case.

Turning to the current state of the economy: overall activity has held up well. The advance estimate for real GDP in Q4 2025 grew at 1.4 percent, with private domestic final purchases rising 2.4 percent. The government shutdown last year shaved growth in Q4 and likely boosted first-quarter 2026 growth by roughly a percentage point. If we strip out these distortions, real GDP would probably trend above 2 percent over the next six months, supported by both business and household spending.

Tariffs remained a wild card after the Supreme Court’s ruling, which overturned a large portion of last year’s import duties. Their future impact is uncertain: the administration plans to reimpose some tariffs through other legal avenues, but it’s unclear how extensively or how long that would endure.

On the production side, business surveys pointed to stronger activity in January. Manufacturing output rose 0.6 percent—the best in about a year—and manufacturing PMIs showed improvements across inventories, orders, deliveries, production, and hiring. Services PMI data showed continued expansion for the 19th straight month, supporting a positive near-term GDP outlook. Still, last year’s surge in business investment was heavily driven by data-center-related activity—an unusually narrow slice of the economy, not a broad signal of overall growth.

Household spending remains solid but with some softening signs. PCE growth cooled from 3.5 percent in Q3 2025 to 2.4 percent in Q4, indicating steady but slower spending momentum.

A real-world observation: higher-income households benefited from stock market gains in 2025, bolstering their spending in 2026. In contrast, lower- and middle-income households may not feel the same lift, since stock ownership is much smaller for them. The spending pattern suggests rising store visits with smaller per-visit purchases—more trips without a large cash outlay, which could hint at wallet fatigue and potential pullback on discretionary buys.

In October I warned that resilient consumer spending might be masking underlying weakness among lower- and middle-income groups, where labor-market expectations heavily shape spending. Now, the January report again revised the 2025 payroll data downward, underscoring how weak the year actually was for job creation. The net gain for 2025 appears to be near zero, a concerning backdrop for the strength we’d expect from a robust labor market.

The labor market picture is nuanced. The week before the jobs release, data showed a sharp drop in job openings and weak hiring in January from ADP. The official January payroll gain of 130,000, with private-sector growth at 172,000, was a welcome surprise, lifting the three-month average above breakeven. Unemployment fell, though it remained above year-ago levels. Still, this upside reading could be noise rather than a trend, given mixed signals across other data sources.

We must treat the January payroll uplift with caution. It’s essential to see February’s numbers and the second January estimate to confirm whether the labor market is truly improving or if the recent strength is fleeting.

Inflation remains a central focus. Headline CPI for January undershot expectations, partly due to lower energy prices, but core CPI rose 0.3 percent, reaching 2.5 percent year over year. Early estimates of PCE inflation—an FOMC favorite for guiding policy—suggest it was higher than CPI, around 2.8 percent, with core near 3 percent. The February PCE data will be crucial for clearing the picture.

Tariffs have complicated the inflation story. They likely raised prices temporarily without anchoring long-run inflation expectations. Thus, I continue to view underlying inflation—the rate excluding tariff effects—as aligned with the 2 percent goal. The main questions are how big tariff effects will be and how long they will last. Through 2025, tariff-induced inflation proved smaller than some forecasts, as firms absorbed costs to maintain market share. Yet as contracts reset, some price adjustments could occur in early 2026. The upshot is that tariffs are a temporary influence, and I filter them out when judging the trend in inflation.

The Supreme Court ruling’s near-term impact on prices remains uncertain. Prices could fall if input costs from tariffs drop, or stay unchanged if the administration reimposes tariffs via other channels. Either way, I expect tariffs to have only a transient effect on inflation, so my policy stance centers on underlying inflation. If tariffs do fade, that could support a steadier inflation path; if they persist, the impact should be limited and short-lived.

Looking ahead, we’ll get the February CPI on March 11, followed by the February labor report. These will inform whether the labor market’s strength is persisting and whether inflation continues to trend toward 2 percent. If February confirms a stronger labor market and inflation progress, holding the policy rate steady could be appropriate while we monitor ongoing improvements. If February reveals a weaker labor market, aligning with last year’s softness, a March 25-basis-point cut would regain credibility with the earlier stance.

Right now, the odds look like a coin flip: either the January strength proves durable, or it proves to be noise. The data have consistently shown more strength in economic activity than the payroll numbers alone would suggest. As more information becomes available, I’ll refine my call and decide which policy setting best supports maximum employment and stable prices.

Notes and references: The views expressed are mine alone, not those of colleagues on the Fed or FOMC. Related works and revisions discussed include prior speeches on rate cuts amid conflicting data and the ongoing assessment of payroll revisions and labor-force growth in 2025. These notes provide background for understanding how I weigh data revisions and policy levers as new information arrives.

