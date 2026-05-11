A concerning number of government positions remain unfilled. According to the latest figures, the Isle of Man government is grappling with approximately 142 vacant posts. This information, revealed by Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford, paints a picture of staffing challenges within the government. But what does this mean for the island's operations? Let's dive in.

This data emerged in response to a written question from Onchan MHK Julie Edge, who inquired about the government's employment figures, vacancies, and recruitment efforts during the 12 months leading up to last September. The response indicated that at the end of that month, there were just over 1,129 full-time equivalent workers compared to 1,270 established positions. This gap highlights a significant shortfall in staffing.

However, a crucial caveat: Minister Ashford also noted that the vacancy data might not be entirely accurate. Departmental chief officers are currently reviewing the statistics to ensure their reliability. This raises the question: Could the actual number of unfilled positions be even higher?

In other news:

The Mountain Road has reopened after snow.

An MHK is raising concerns about potential bans on Christmas carol lyrics in schools.

Manx Telecom requires an additional 273 telegraph poles to complete its fibre broadband network, according to the Island's regulator.

telegraph poles to complete its fibre broadband network, according to the Island's regulator. Onchan commissioners plan to allocate £ 15,000 from local authority reserves to repair bumper boats in the town's pleasure park.

from local authority reserves to repair bumper boats in the town's pleasure park. Safety and recruitment videos for the Island's coastguards cost just under £ 2,000 .

. Banks contributed almost £ 5.6 million to the Island's dormant assets fund last year.

million to the Island's dormant assets fund last year. A road near the TT course in Douglas will temporarily become one-way.

The Island's courts are seeking an Arabic interpreter to assist with proceedings.

What are your thoughts on the government's staffing situation? Do you think the number of vacancies is a significant concern? Share your opinions in the comments below!