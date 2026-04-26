Gotta Dance! Returns to Off-Broadway: A Celebration of Musical Theatre Dance (2026)

Get ready to tap your feet and immerse yourself in the captivating world of dance as the Broadway and film choreography retrospective, Gotta Dance!, is set to grace the Off-Broadway stage once again! This highly anticipated production, directed by the visionary Nikki Feirt Atkins and Randy Skinner, will take you on a journey through the golden age of musical theatre. But here's where it gets controversial... Are you ready to explore the lesser-known choreographers who have shaped the industry?

The show, which previously captivated audiences at Theatre at St. Jean's, will now make its Off-Broadway debut at Stage 42, opening its doors on March 31st. It's a celebration of the art of musical theatre dance, paying homage to the choreographers who have left an indelible mark on Broadway and Hollywood. From the iconic West Side Story to the timeless White Christmas and Singin' in the Rain, the production will feature beloved numbers reconstructed with precision and passion.

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But what sets this production apart is the attention to detail in music arrangements, courtesy of Eugene Gwozdz, who will also lead a live orchestra. The dance company, comprising a talented ensemble of performers, including Keely Beirne, Brandon Burks, and many more, will bring these iconic routines to life. The casting, a testament to the show's commitment to excellence, is by the renowned ARC's Mark Brandon and Matt MacDonald, ensuring a diverse and captivating ensemble.

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The production's creative team is equally impressive, with scenic design by Noah Glaister, costume design by Marlene Olson Hamm, lighting design by the legendary Ken Billington and Anthony Pearson, projection design by Brian C. Staton, and sound design by Peter Brucker. The production will be staged by Andrew Winans, with Cathy Lubash Fogelman serving as associate choreographer and Drew Neal as production stage manager.

Riki Kane Larimer, a seasoned producer, will oversee the production, with Joel Grossman as the executive producer. Laura Janik, from Catalyst Theatricals, will ensure the smooth operation as the general manager.

So, get ready to be swept off your feet as Gotta Dance! takes you on a journey through time, celebrating the art of musical theatre dance. Visit GottaDanceShow.com to secure your tickets and be a part of this unforgettable experience! But remember, this is the part most people miss... The lesser-known choreographers are waiting to be discovered. Will you be a part of this groundbreaking production? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Gotta Dance! Returns to Off-Broadway: A Celebration of Musical Theatre Dance (2026)

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