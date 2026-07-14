Gorillaz' House of Kong Exhibition: A Sneak Peek into the Iconic Band's World (2026)

Gorillaz are taking their immersive exhibition, 'House of Kong', to New York City, and it's an exciting development for fans of the virtual band and their creative universe. This move is particularly intriguing, as it showcases the band's ability to engage and captivate audiences in unique and innovative ways. Personally, I think this exhibition is a testament to Gorillaz' enduring appeal and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what a band can achieve. What makes this exhibition so captivating is its ability to transport fans into the fictional world of Gorillaz, where they can explore the band's rich history, artwork, and mythology. The exhibition provides a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and the stories that have shaped the band's identity. From the moment fans step into the exhibition, they are immersed in a world that feels both familiar and new. The exhibition's hour-long experience is carefully crafted to guide fans through the story of the band and their universe, Kong Studios. This is a fascinating insight into the band's creative process and the thought that has gone into building such a detailed and engaging world. What many people don't realize is that Gorillaz have always been more than just a band; they are a cultural phenomenon. Their ability to create a virtual world that feels so real and tangible is a testament to their creativity and vision. The New York run of 'House of Kong' is a significant step in the band's evolution, as it showcases their ability to engage with audiences in new and exciting ways. The exhibition's limited run in New York City is a must-see for fans of Gorillaz and anyone interested in immersive experiences. The exhibition opens at the Agger Fish Building in Brooklyn Navy Yard on September 1 and runs until September 28. Tickets go on general sale at 10 am local time on Tuesday, June 30, with prices starting from $50. Fans who purchased a Kong Card by June 25 will receive presale access from 10 am on Monday, June 29. This move to New York City is a logical step for Gorillaz, as it builds on the success of the original 'House of Kong' exhibition in London. The London run was a celebration of the band's 25th anniversary, and it was accompanied by a series of live shows at the Copper Box Arena. The live shows were a chance for fans to experience the band's music in a new and immersive way, and they were a significant part of the band's anniversary celebrations. The New York run of 'House of Kong' is a natural progression from the London exhibition, as it continues to engage and captivate audiences in a unique way. The exhibition's ability to transport fans into the fictional world of Gorillaz is a testament to the band's creativity and vision. From the detailed artwork to the immersive storytelling, the exhibition is a must-see for anyone interested in the band's creative process and the stories that have shaped their identity. In my opinion, Gorillaz are pushing the boundaries of what a band can achieve, and their commitment to engaging with audiences in new and exciting ways is a testament to their enduring appeal. The New York run of 'House of Kong' is a significant step in the band's evolution, and it is a must-see for fans of Gorillaz and anyone interested in immersive experiences. The exhibition is a fascinating insight into the band's creative process and the thought that has gone into building such a detailed and engaging world. It is a testament to the band's ability to create a virtual world that feels so real and tangible. The exhibition's ability to transport fans into the fictional world of Gorillaz is a fascinating insight into the band's creative process and the thought that has gone into building such a detailed and engaging world. It is a must-see for anyone interested in the band's creative process and the stories that have shaped their identity. This move to New York City is a significant step in the band's evolution, and it is a testament to their ability to engage with audiences in new and exciting ways. The exhibition is a must-see for fans of Gorillaz and anyone interested in immersive experiences. The exhibition is a fascinating insight into the band's creative process and the thought that has gone into building such a detailed and engaging world. It is a testament to the band's ability to create a virtual world that feels so real and tangible. The New York run of 'House of Kong' is a significant step in the band's evolution, and it is a must-see for fans of Gorillaz and anyone interested in immersive experiences. The exhibition is a fascinating insight into the band's creative process and the thought that has gone into building such a detailed and engaging world. It is a testament to the band's ability to create a virtual world that feels so real and tangible.