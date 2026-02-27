Gorillaz Favorite Bandcamp Picks | The Mountain era, Sampler & Hidden Gems (2026)

Get ready for a musical journey like no other! Gorillaz, the legendary virtual band, has just dropped a new album that's a true sonic adventure. From the eclectic sounds of Dennis Hopper and Omar Souleyman to the late Mark E. Smith and the iconic Asha Bhosle, this album is a celebration of diverse musical influences. But here's where it gets interesting: the album seamlessly blends these unique voices and styles into a coherent, captivating narrative. It's like taking a long, dreamy road trip under a hazy sky, with each track offering a new twist and turn.

To uncover the inspiration behind this masterpiece, we caught up with the four members of Gorillaz, who shared their recent musical obsessions. From the angular riff rock of Ron T. Curry, aka Ruby, to the psychedelic soundscapes of Blood Cultures, each member has a unique taste that contributes to the band's eclectic style.

Murdoc, the bass-playing bad boy, recommends Mao Tse Helen's "Maize" album, a fiery and eccentric take on riff rock that defies the grunge era. Noodle, the guitar-shredding enigma, suggests Blood Cultures' "Skate Story," a chaotic yet cool blend of psychedelia and breakbeats that's perfect for any video game soundtrack.

2D, the sensitive singer, finds solace in Peel Dream Magazine's "Rose Main Reading Room," describing it as sunshine in a bag, a sweet and comforting listen. And finally, Russell, the beat-making mastermind, showcases his love for underground hip-hop with John Robinson's "Mad Collabs Vol. 1," a collection of golden era boom-bap tracks with conscious lyrics and jazz influences.

So, what do you think? Are you ready to dive into the world of Gorillaz and explore these musical gems? Remember, music is a journey, and these artists are here to guide you through their unique paths. Don't miss out on the chance to discover something new and exciting! And this is the part most people miss: music is a conversation, so feel free to share your thoughts and recommendations in the comments. Let's keep the musical dialogue going!