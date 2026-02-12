GOP Rep. McCaul Warns US Invasion of Greenland Would Mean 'War with NATO' (2026)

Imagine a scenario where the U.S. military invades Greenland. Sounds far-fetched, right? But what if such an action triggered a full-blown conflict, not with some distant adversary, but with our closest allies? That's the chilling prospect raised by Republican Congressman Michael McCaul, and it's a scenario that could potentially dismantle the entire NATO alliance.

During a recent appearance on "This Week," Rep. McCaul, a seasoned voice on both the House Foreign Affairs and Homeland Security committees, didn't mince words when questioned about the possibility of U.S. military intervention in Greenland. The question arose amidst reports of the former president's interest in acquiring the territory, even hinting at using force.

McCaul acknowledged Greenland's strategic importance and that past presidents have pondered acquiring it. But here's where it gets controversial... He emphasized that the U.S. already possesses a treaty guaranteeing "full access" to Greenland for defense purposes. This existing agreement, he argued, renders any invasion completely unnecessary and, frankly, reckless.

"The fact is, the president has full military access to Greenland to protect us from any threat," McCaul stated firmly. He clarified the distinction: "So if he wants to purchase Greenland, that's one thing. But for him to militarily invade would turn Article 5 of NATO on its very head and, in essence, press a war with NATO itself. It would end up abolishing NATO as we know it." Article 5, the cornerstone of NATO, dictates that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. Therefore, an invasion of Greenland, a territory under Danish sovereignty (Denmark being a NATO member), would be interpreted as an act of aggression against the entire alliance.

McCaul underscored that increased military presence in Greenland is achievable without resorting to invasion. "If we want to put more military in there, we can; we don't have to invade it. If he wants to buy it, that's fine. But I don't see a willing seller right now."

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen echoed McCaul's concerns, adding fuel to the fire by accusing the former president of dishonesty. Van Hollen, also appearing on "This Week," suggested the pursuit of Greenland wasn't about national security at all, but rather a "land grab." And this is the part most people miss... He argued that the real motivation was to exploit Greenland's mineral wealth and other natural resources.

"Denmark and Greenland have both said to the United States, 'You can take what measures you need to protect the security of the United States and, of course, the NATO alliance,'" Van Hollen explained. "We have a base there already, and we can expand that base." He directly challenged the administration's narrative, stating, "This is not about security. This is about a land grab. Donald Trump wants to get his hands on the minerals and other resources of Greenland, just like the real reason he went into Venezuela had nothing to do with stopping drugs from coming."

Asked about potential congressional action to prevent a military takeover of Greenland, Van Hollen pointed to the War Powers Resolution. This resolution allows Congress to limit the President's power to deploy U.S. military forces without congressional approval.

"We could, for example, cut off any funds that could be used for military purposes with respect to Greenland; we could take action under the War Powers Resolution," Van Hollen explained. He then issued a challenge to his Republican colleagues: "But a lot of our Republican colleagues talk big until it comes time to vote. We saw that just this past week, where two Republican senators who had voted in favor of moving forward the War Powers Resolution on Venezuela backed off. So they have to stop giving Donald Trump a blank check."

Van Hollen also took the opportunity to criticize the former president's stance on Iran, specifically his threats of military intervention amid widespread protests. "I don't believe we should be using American military force to try to impose democracy on Iran," he stated. While advocating for support for the protesters, he cautioned against direct military involvement to overthrow the regime.

So, what are your thoughts? Is the idea of the U.S. acquiring Greenland, even through purchase, a legitimate strategic move? Or is it a dangerous distraction with potentially disastrous consequences for our alliances? And more importantly, should Congress be more assertive in checking the President's power to use military force? Let us know your opinions in the comments below.