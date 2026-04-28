Google Weather App on Android: What's Happening and Why? (2026)

Say goodbye to the Google Weather Android app as you know it—it’s disappearing, and the change is more significant than you might think. But here’s where it gets controversial: Google is ditching its standalone Weather app in favor of integrating weather information directly into Search results. This shift began quietly a few months ago, as reported by 9to5Google (https://9to5google.com/2025/11/29/google-weather-android-app/), but it’s now gaining momentum—and not everyone is happy about it.

For years, Android users have relied on the Google app’s fullscreen Weather experience, accessible via a homescreen shortcut featuring the iconic ‘G’ icon alongside sun and cloud symbols. Tapping it opened a dedicated feed with a search bar to switch between saved cities. The familiar Froggy background greeted users, displaying the current temperature, high/low, conditions, and ‘feels like’ metrics. Below, an hourly forecast carousel and a 10-day forecast provided quick insights, with expandable details for deeper dives. Additional cards for Wind, Humidity, UV Index, Pressure, and Sunrise/Sunset rounded out the experience, while graphs for Precipitation, Wind, and Humidity appeared in the hourly breakdown.

And this is the part most people miss: In recent months, tapping that same Weather shortcut has redirected users to a Google Search results page for ‘weather.’ The redesign consolidates information, with the Froggy card now serving dual purposes—current conditions and hourly forecasts. A 10-day forecast carousel remains, alongside drop-downs for Precipitation, Wind, Humidity, and a new addition: Air Quality. Google’s AI Overviews also chime in, summarizing current conditions in a nutshell.

Here’s the kicker: Users who received the ‘The weather page has moved’ notification no longer have the ‘View all details’ button that once opened the fullscreen Weather experience. Instead, scrolling down reveals standard web search results. Over the past few days, more devices have transitioned to this new setup, rendering the old Weather app inaccessible—though the rollout isn’t complete yet.

Is this a step forward or a step back? Google likely sees this as streamlining, eliminating the need to maintain two separate experiences. But for users who valued the app’s simplicity and focus, this change feels like a downgrade. The Search integration is sleek, but it raises questions: Is weather information better served as a standalone tool or woven into broader search results? And does this mark a broader trend of Google prioritizing Search over dedicated apps?

What do you think? Is this a smart consolidation, or a missed opportunity? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your take. (FTC: We use income-earning auto affiliate links. More: https://9to5mac.com/about/#affiliate)