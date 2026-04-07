Google is reportedly developing an advanced face unlocking technology for its upcoming Pixel 11 family and Chromebooks, codenamed Project Toscana. This technology promises to revolutionize the way we unlock our devices, offering a seamless and secure experience. According to a source who tested the technology, it works without any additional visible sensors on the Pixel phones, and it's rumored to be using infrared, similar to the iPhone's Face ID. But here's where it gets controversial... While the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to be going the same route with under-display face ID, Google's technology seems to have an edge when it comes to low ambient lighting. This means that, unlike the iPhone, the Pixel 11's face unlocking works just as well in dimly lit environments as it does in bright daylight. So, while the iPhone may have under-display face ID, Google's technology seems to have a more versatile and reliable approach. And this is the part most people miss... The source claims that Google's new tech works as quickly as Apple's Face ID, which is definitely good news for those who value speed and convenience. Of course, unlike iPhones, Pixels also have a fingerprint scanner, but having a high-quality alternative to unlocking that way, and one that works regardless of the ambient lighting around you, is definitely welcome. So, while the iPhone may have under-display face ID, Google's technology seems to have a more versatile and reliable approach. And that's not all... Google is also reportedly developing the same tech for Chromebooks, or at least testing it on some. So, while the iPhone may have under-display face ID, Google's technology seems to have a more versatile and reliable approach. Are you ready to unlock the future of device security? Let us know in the comments what you think about this controversial and innovative technology!
Google's Project Toscana: Face ID-Level Unlock for Pixel 11 & Chromebooks | Works in Low Light (2026)
References
- https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/new-cars/iphone-designer-ive-anxious-reveal-rule-breaking-ferrari-ev
- https://9to5mac.com/2026/02/16/ios-26-4-beta-adds-new-playlist-playground-ai-feature-in-music/
- https://www.tomsguide.com/ai/the-7-new-ai-features-coming-to-the-galaxy-s26-and-the-one-im-most-excited-about
- https://9to5google.com/2026/02/17/quick-share-airdrop-pixel-9/
- https://9to5google.com/2026/02/23/peak-design-made-high-end-phone-straps/
- https://www.gsmarena.com/google_is_developing_face_unlocking_tech_on_par_with_iphones_for_the_pixel_11_family-news-71602.php
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