Google’s New Pixel-Like Camera App for Android PCs: Everything You Need to Know (2026)

Google's latest move has the tech world buzzing! A sneak peek at the future of Android PCs is here, and it's all about the camera. Google has revealed a new Desktop Camera app, hinting at the imminent arrival of its Android-based PC platform.

This app is tailored for devices running Aluminium OS, Google's innovative OS that blends Android and ChromeOS for desktops and laptops. The listing on the Play Store describes a basic camera app, but the screenshots reveal a familiar Pixel-inspired design. Imagine your PC with a sleek circular shutter button and a simplified settings menu, reminiscent of the beloved Pixel Camera app.

But here's the twist: this app is a stripped-down version, missing advanced features like Night Sight and Portrait mode. It's a curious choice, as it prioritizes quick capture over the sophisticated photography capabilities we've come to expect from Google. Perhaps this is a strategic move to cater to the webcam-centric nature of laptops.

And this is where it gets intriguing. The Play Store screenshots show a UI that differs from previous Aluminium OS leaks, indicating potential design experimentation. The start button's position and the simpler system tray icons suggest a work-in-progress, leaving room for speculation on the final look and feel.

The Desktop Camera app is a significant step towards a unified Android experience on PCs. It aims to provide a consistent camera interface for internal webcams and external USB cameras. With ChromeOS already offering features like document scanning and QR code recognition, the new app could seamlessly integrate these into the Aluminium OS ecosystem.

Video calling enthusiasts, rejoice! This app could be the gateway to enhanced video conferencing experiences, with potential OS-level improvements like background blur and face tracking. Imagine seamless integration with Google Meet and other tools, all powered by your upcoming Android PC.

However, the app is currently incompatible with existing devices, suggesting ongoing testing. Is Google saving the best for last? We can expect more surprises when the first Aluminium OS laptops debut, with Google keeping the official release date under wraps for now.

What do you think about this approach to Android PCs? Are you excited about the potential of this new camera app, or do you have concerns about the missing advanced features? Share your thoughts and keep the conversation going!