Google Pixel 9 Gets AirDrop Support via Quick Share: How to Use It! (2026)

Here’s a game-changer for anyone tired of the hassle of sharing files between Android and Apple devices: Google is bringing its Quick Share feature with AirDrop support to the Pixel 9 series, making cross-platform sharing smoother than ever. But here’s where it gets interesting—this update, which debuted on the Pixel 10 last year, is now rolling out to the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and even the 9 Pro Fold (yes, Google updated its announcement to include the foldable!). So, how does it work? Imagine you’re an Android user trying to send a file to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. All you need to do is have the Apple user open AirDrop settings, set it to ‘Everyone for 10 minutes,’ and then use Quick Share on your Android device to find and select their device. Simple, right? But this is the part most people miss: this isn’t a workaround—it’s a direct, peer-to-peer connection, meaning your data never passes through a server, no content is logged, and no extra information is shared. Google’s focus on security and privacy here is commendable, and they’ve even expressed openness to collaborating with Apple to enable ‘Contacts Only’ sharing for an even more seamless experience. Now, here’s the catch: the Pixel 9a is currently excluded from this rollout, which might spark some debate among users. And this raises a thought-provoking question: Is Google’s solo implementation of this feature a step toward breaking down cross-platform barriers, or does it highlight the need for more collaboration between tech giants? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! To get this feature on your Pixel 9, just follow these steps: open Settings, search for System services, scroll to Available Updates, and tap Quick Share Extension > Update. It’s rolling out in phases, so keep an eye out over the coming weeks. Oh, and one last thing—this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a commission if you make a purchase through them. More details on that here: Affiliate Link Disclosure.