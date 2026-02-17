Google Pixel 10a: Will it Bring Back the Bright Pink Color? (2026)

Imagine pulling out your smartphone, and instead of the usual black or gray, it's a bold, vibrant pink that instantly catches everyone's eye. That's the kind of statement Google might be making with the rumored Pixel 10a, bringing back the bright pink color that stole the show with last year's Pixel 9a. But here's where it gets controversial: Is a flashy color enough to make the Pixel 10a stand out in a crowded budget phone market? Let's dive in.

Google's Pixel series has always been a favorite for those seeking a balance between affordability and performance, and the Pixel 9a is no exception. Among its standout features is the eye-catching bright pink color option, one of the most requested hues by consumers. Now, with whispers of the Pixel 10a launching as early as February, leaks suggest that Google might be doubling down on this popular choice. According to Roland Quandt, a well-known mobile leaker on Bluesky, the Pixel 10a is expected to come in obsidian (black), berry (pink), fog (light gray), and lavender. It’s the berry shade, however, that’s sparking the most excitement.

And this is the part most people miss: While a phone’s color might seem like a minor detail, it can transform a device from a generic gadget into a personal accessory. As Abrar Al-Heeti, senior technology reporter at CNET, points out, 'Even if you cover your phone with a case, knowing it’s a bold color underneath can make it feel like more of a statement piece rather than just another piece of tech.' Pink, in particular, has been a fan favorite for Pixel phones, with Mashable praising its debut on the Pixel 9. Given that rivals like Apple and Samsung often include pink in their flagship and midrange lineups, Google’s decision to feature the berry color on the Pixel 10a feels like a natural—yet strategic—move.

But not everyone is convinced. Patrick Holland, CNET’s managing editor, notes that while Google clearly loves pink—evident in the Pixel 9’s peony and the 9 Pro’s rose quartz—the Pixel 10 series has so far lacked any pinkish hues. Could this be a missed opportunity, or is Google simply playing it safe? Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: Does a phone’s color influence your purchasing decision, or is it all about specs and performance?

Speaking of specs, the Pixel 10a is rumored to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options, with a mid-February launch—earlier than the Pixel 9a’s March reveal. However, don’t expect a major overhaul. Leaks suggest it will retain the same design as the Pixel 9a and likely skip the newer Tensor G5 chip in favor of the Tensor G4. One leaker, Mystic Leaks, expressed disappointment over the absence of features like a telephoto lens, UFS 3.1 storage, and Google’s AI-powered Magic Cue. But here’s the real question: Are these omissions dealbreakers, or is the Pixel 10a’s focus on affordability and style enough to win you over?

As we await official confirmation from Google—who, by the way, has yet to comment—one thing is clear: the Pixel 10a is shaping up to be more than just another budget phone. It’s a device that dares to stand out, not just through performance, but through personality. So, what do you think? Is the Pixel 10a’s bold color enough to make it your next phone? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your take!