Google Pixel 10a: Release Date, Price & Colors LEAKED! (2026)

Google's next mid-range smartphone is coming, and it's causing a stir in the tech world. But is it too soon for the Pixel 10a?

The renowned smartphone leaker MysteryLupin has revealed intriguing details about the upcoming Google Pixel 10a. This device is set to be the fifth member of the Pixel 10 series, joining the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro xL, and the innovative Pixel Fold, which debuted at the Made by Google event in August 2025. The Pixel 10a is poised to compete with other mid-range smartphones like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series and Apple iPhone 17e.

Storage options for the Pixel 10a mirror those of its predecessor, the Pixel 9a, with 128 GB and 256 GB variants. Pricing is set at €499 for the smaller model and €599 for the larger one, making it an attractive option for those seeking value. And here's where it gets interesting: the 128 GB model will come in a range of colors—obsidian, berry, lavender, and fog—while the 256 GB model is limited to obsidian. This color exclusivity might be a strategic move by Google, but it's worth noting that these details come from retail listings, and Google's online store could offer a broader palette.

The retail listing also includes official cases, matching the phone's colors and priced at a reasonable €20. But the real attention-grabber is the release date. MysteryLupin suggests a launch on February 17, 2026, which is significantly earlier than the Pixel 9a's release. Google initially announced the Pixel 9a on March 18, 2025, with a retail release on March 26, 2025, but a component issue delayed it to April 10, 2025.

The Pixel 10a's release date is strategically positioned just before Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on February 24, 2026, and the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which starts on February 28, 2026. This timing gives Google a unique opportunity to showcase the Pixel 10a and its AI capabilities, especially with the positive reception of the Pixel 9a still fresh in the market.

But is this an ideal launch window? With the smartphone market being highly competitive, is Google's strategy to release the Pixel 10a before its competitors a smart move? Or could it be a risky gamble? Share your thoughts in the comments below!