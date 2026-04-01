Google Pixel 10a: No Camera Bump, But What Else is New? (Full Review) (2026)

Google has unveiled the Pixel 10a, the latest addition to its mid-range smartphone lineup. Following the launch of the flagship Pixel 10 last year, this new device is a minor update to the Pixel 9a, but with a key design change: no camera bump. While this might seem like a small improvement, it's a significant departure from the norm, as Pokdepinion points out, making the Pixel 10a a unique offering in the smartphone market. But is it enough to make a difference? Let's dive in.

Under the hood, the Pixel 10a packs the same imaging hardware as its predecessor, the Pixel 9a. It features a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens, but no telephoto lens. However, the absence of the camera bump is a welcome change, as it eliminates the accumulation of dust around the edges, a common issue with many smartphones. The device is constructed with recycled materials, including an aluminum frame and plastic back cover, available in four color options: Lavender, Berry, Fog, and Obsidian.

The upgrades are subtle but notable. The front glass is now made with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and the 6.3-inch Actua display boasts 11% higher brightness than the Pixel 9a, delivering 2000 nits of brightness and 3000 nits of HDR peak. Additionally, the Pixel 10a introduces satellite SOS support, a first for mid-range Pixels, and supports 30W wired and 10W wireless charging. However, the battery capacity remains unchanged at 5100mAh, and the Tensor G4 chipset hasn't been updated, so don't expect significant improvements in endurance.

Running on Android 16, the Pixel 10a comes with 7 years of OS updates and security patches, as promised by Google. It will be available for purchase starting March 5th at the Google Store and through selected carriers, priced at RM2,299. To complement the device, Google is also introducing new matching color variants of the Pixel Buds 2a, alongside matching phone cases in the same color options.

But here's where it gets interesting. The Pixel 10a's design choices, particularly the absence of a camera bump, could spark debate. Some might argue that it's a necessary compromise for a sleek design, while others might view it as a step backward in terms of camera innovation. So, what do you think? Is the Pixel 10a a welcome addition to the mid-range smartphone market, or is it a missed opportunity? Share your thoughts in the comments below!