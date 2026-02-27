Google Gemini's 'Answer Now' Button: Faster Simple Answers for AI Chatbots (2026)

Have you ever felt frustrated when your AI chatbot takes ages to answer a simple question? Well, Google has a solution for that! They've introduced a nifty little feature called the "Answer Now" button, designed to speed up your simple queries without compromising on the quality of the AI model you're using.

If you're a user of Google Gemini's Pro or Thinking models, you'll now notice this handy button right next to the response description. By clicking it, you can bypass the lengthy process and get a swift answer, all while keeping the same model running in the background. This innovative feature was first discovered by 9to5Google, and it's now available on both Android and iPhone apps, as well as the web version.

But here's the interesting part: when you press the button, it informs you that it's "Skipping in-depth thinking." This means you can still enjoy the benefits of more intensive AI models for quick answers, without the need to switch between different models. It's like having your cake and eating it too!

However, if you're already using Google's Gemini Fast model, you won't see this option. But don't worry, Gemini has got you covered. It will still use your selected model to provide a faster response, ensuring you get the best of both worlds.

And this is the part most people miss: last week, Gemini took personalization to the next level by connecting its responses to other Google services like Gmail, Photos, Search, and YouTube. This means you can now receive tailored answers based on your Google data.

Currently, this feature is in beta and available to all Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US. To enable it, simply head to Gemini's Settings, navigate to Personal Intelligence, and then Connected Apps.

Google is also planning to integrate this tool with Google Calendar, Drive, and other Workspace apps like Docs and Sheets, so stay tuned for more exciting updates!

So, what do you think about this new feature? Is it a game-changer for your AI experience? Let us know in the comments below!