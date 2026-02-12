Google Fixes Gmail Spam & Misclassification Issues: What Happened & What You Need to Know (2026)

Google has addressed Gmail's spam and misclassification issues, according to a recent announcement. On Saturday, January 25, 2026, many Gmail users encountered problems with their accounts, experiencing misclassified emails in their inboxes and unexpected spam warnings. The issue began around 5 a.m. Pacific Time, causing frustration for many. However, Google's official status dashboard assured users that the problem was being actively addressed. By Saturday evening, the company confirmed that the issue had been fully resolved for all users. In a dashboard update, Google acknowledged that some users faced misclassification of emails and delays in receiving messages. Additionally, they noted that misclassified spam warnings might persist for existing messages received before the issue was resolved. Google plans to publish an analysis of the incident once their internal investigation is complete. This development comes as a relief to Gmail users who had been dealing with these technical glitches. As always, Google's prompt response and commitment to resolving such issues are commendable. However, it's essential for users to remain vigilant and report any future problems to ensure a seamless email experience.

