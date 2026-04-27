Google Clock Update: Swipe to Dismiss Alarms (2026)

Imagine waking up to a blaring alarm, groggily reaching for your phone, and then—frustration sets in as you fumble to tap that tiny dismiss button. Well, Google Clock’s latest update is here to save the day… or at least your morning sanity. Version 8.5, released last week for Android users, introduces a game-changing feature: the ability to swipe away alarms. Yes, you read that right—no more hunting for buttons in your half-asleep state.

But here’s where it gets interesting: Google isn’t just handing you this feature without a heads-up. Once the update rolls out, you’ll be prompted with a friendly reminder: ‘You can swipe or tap to dismiss your alarm.’ And if you’re the type who likes control, there’s a new setting called ‘Dismiss alarm with a’ where you can choose your preferred method. But is swiping really more convenient, or just another step in your morning routine?

Here’s how it works: The familiar ‘Snooze’ and ‘Stop’ options are now flanked by a sleek, pill-shaped interface, complete with Dynamic Color themes and guide animations to make the process foolproof. Swipe left to snooze, swipe right to stop—simple, right? But here’s the part most people miss: This gesture-based approach adds a tiny bit of friction, especially when you’re still waking up. Is it a minor inconvenience or a thoughtful way to ensure you’re fully awake before silencing the alarm? Let’s discuss in the comments.

This update follows Google’s Material 3 Expressive redesign trend, which we first saw in the Phone app last year with its ‘Incoming call gesture.’ Speaking of design, the update also swaps out the old Material 2 slider for a thicker, more substantial Material 3 version. When adjusting the alarm volume or timer, you’ll now see a value between 1.00 and 7.00—a small but noticeable improvement.

And this is the part that might spark debate: Is Google’s push toward gesture-based controls a step forward in usability, or are they overcomplicating something that was already simple? While the swipe feature is undoubtedly sleek, it’s not without its learning curve. Plus, the update is rolling out via a server-side change, so even if you’ve installed version 8.5, you might not see it immediately—we’ve only spotted it on one of our Pixel devices so far.

For those keeping score, this release also includes a few other tweaks, like the Material 3 slider, but the swipe-to-dismiss feature is the undisputed star of the show. If you’re eager to try it out, head over to the Google Play Store and grab the latest version of Google Clock.

But here’s the real question: Will this update revolutionize your mornings, or will you stick to the trusty old tap method? Let us know your thoughts below—especially if you’ve already given it a whirl. And while you’re at it, check out these related updates: the Pixel Watch’s always-on Media Controls, Timer, & Stopwatch, the toned-down alarm background in Clock 8.3, and the exclusive Google Clock for Wear OS on the Pixel Watch. (FTC: We use income-earning auto affiliate links. More details here.)