Google AI Steals NPR Host's Voice? David Greene Sues Over NotebookLM (2026)

A shocking claim of AI voice theft has emerged, leaving many stunned. Is it possible to steal a person's voice?

David Greene, a renowned voice artist, is accusing Google of stealing his unique voice, a skill he honed over many years. Greene was horrified to discover an AI tool mimicking his voice, and now he's taking legal action. But here's where it gets controversial: is this a case of theft, or is it fair use in the digital age?

Greene, an NPR veteran, received an email from a colleague in fall 2024, inquiring about his involvement with Google's NotebookLM. This AI tool can generate podcasts with lifelike voices, and Greene's colleague was convinced it was his voice. Greene, however, had no knowledge of this technology until that moment.

The question of ownership and consent in the AI-generated content realm is a complex one. While Greene feels his voice was used without permission, Google may argue that this is a transformative use of his voice, creating something new. But is it ethical to use someone's voice without their knowledge or consent?

This case raises intriguing questions about the boundaries of AI technology and personal rights. As AI continues to advance, where do we draw the line between innovation and infringement? Are we ready to confront the ethical dilemmas of AI's creative capabilities?

Stay tuned as this story unfolds, and feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. Is Greene's lawsuit justified, or is it a misunderstanding? The debate is open!