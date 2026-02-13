Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie! Here's today's weather! (2026)

Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie! Here's your weather forecast for the week ahead:

Today:
- Temperature: 3 °C
- Conditions: Mainly cloudy with fog patches dissipating in the morning.
- Wind: Southeast at 20 km/h.
- High: Plus 3.
- UV Index: 1 or low.

Tonight:
- Temperature: 4 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy with a 40% chance of drizzle early in the evening, followed by rain.
- Rainfall: 10 to 20 mm.
- Wind: East at 20 km/h, becoming light before morning.
- Temperature: Steady near plus 4.

Friday:
- Temperature: 1 °C
- Conditions: Rain ending early afternoon, then cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries.
- Rainfall: 5 to 10 mm.
- Wind: Northwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h.
- Temperature: Falling to zero in the afternoon.

See Also
Remembering Norah Dougan: A Life Dedicated to Child Welfare and TravelGatineau Police Receive 2,437 Calls About Non-Quebec License Plates in 2025Incredible Birth: Central Alberta Welcomes Triplet Calves Again!6 CRA Benefits Payments Coming in January 2026: What You Need to Know

Friday Night:
- Temperature: -7 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy periods.
- Low: Minus 7.

Saturday:
- Temperature: -4 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries.
- High: Minus 4.

Saturday Night:
- Temperature: -9 °C
- Conditions: Flurries.
- Low: Minus 9.

See Also
Cambridge Hotel Assault: Police Search for Suspect After Two Women Injured

Sunday:
- Temperature: -6 °C
- Conditions: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of flurries.
- High: Minus 6.

Sunday Night:
- Temperature: -8 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries.
- Low: Minus 8.

Monday:
- Temperature: -2 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries.
- High: Minus 2.

Monday Night:
- Temperature: -4 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries.
- Low: Minus 4.

Tuesday:
- Temperature: -2 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.
- High: Minus 2.

Tuesday Night:
- Temperature: -7 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.
- Low: Minus 7.

Wednesday:
- Temperature: -7 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.
- High: Minus 7.

Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie! Here's today's weather! (2026)

References

Top Articles
86 Arrests: Inside the Wormwood Scrubs Protest for Palestine Action Activist
Paddy Pimblett's Emotional Reaction: Overcoming Defeat and Eye Pokes
River Island Closes 18 More UK Stores: What’s Next for the High Street Giant?
Latest Posts
URGENT: Missing 12-Year-Old Boy at Venus Bay, Victoria - Police Search Continues
Leapmotor B05 Review: Engaging Rear-Drive EV Dynamics in a Compact Hatchback
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Neely Ledner

Last Updated:

Views: 6722

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Neely Ledner

Birthday: 1998-06-09

Address: 443 Barrows Terrace, New Jodyberg, CO 57462-5329

Phone: +2433516856029

Job: Central Legal Facilitator

Hobby: Backpacking, Jogging, Magic, Driving, Macrame, Embroidery, Foraging

Introduction: My name is Neely Ledner, I am a bright, determined, beautiful, adventurous, adventurous, spotless, calm person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.