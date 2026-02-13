Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie! Here's today's weather! (2026)

Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie! Here's your weather forecast for the week ahead:
Today:
- Temperature: 3 °C
- Conditions: Mainly cloudy with fog patches dissipating in the morning.
- Wind: Southeast at 20 km/h.
- High: Plus 3.
- UV Index: 1 or low.
Tonight:
- Temperature: 4 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy with a 40% chance of drizzle early in the evening, followed by rain.
- Rainfall: 10 to 20 mm.
- Wind: East at 20 km/h, becoming light before morning.
- Temperature: Steady near plus 4.
Friday:
- Temperature: 1 °C
- Conditions: Rain ending early afternoon, then cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries.
- Rainfall: 5 to 10 mm.
- Wind: Northwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h.
- Temperature: Falling to zero in the afternoon.
Friday Night:
- Temperature: -7 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy periods.
- Low: Minus 7.
Saturday:
- Temperature: -4 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries.
- High: Minus 4.
Saturday Night:
- Temperature: -9 °C
- Conditions: Flurries.
- Low: Minus 9.
Sunday:
- Temperature: -6 °C
- Conditions: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of flurries.
- High: Minus 6.
Sunday Night:
- Temperature: -8 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries.
- Low: Minus 8.
Monday:
- Temperature: -2 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries.
- High: Minus 2.
Monday Night:
- Temperature: -4 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries.
- Low: Minus 4.
Tuesday:
- Temperature: -2 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.
- High: Minus 2.
Tuesday Night:
- Temperature: -7 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.
- Low: Minus 7.
Wednesday:
- Temperature: -7 °C
- Conditions: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.
- High: Minus 7.