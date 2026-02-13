Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie! Here's today's weather! (2026)

Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie! Here's your weather forecast for the week ahead:

Today:

- Temperature: 3 °C

- Conditions: Mainly cloudy with fog patches dissipating in the morning.

- Wind: Southeast at 20 km/h.

- High: Plus 3.

- UV Index: 1 or low.

Tonight:

- Temperature: 4 °C

- Conditions: Cloudy with a 40% chance of drizzle early in the evening, followed by rain.

- Rainfall: 10 to 20 mm.

- Wind: East at 20 km/h, becoming light before morning.

- Temperature: Steady near plus 4.

Friday:

- Temperature: 1 °C

- Conditions: Rain ending early afternoon, then cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries.

- Rainfall: 5 to 10 mm.

- Wind: Northwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h.

- Temperature: Falling to zero in the afternoon.

Friday Night:

- Temperature: -7 °C

- Conditions: Cloudy periods.

- Low: Minus 7.

Saturday:

- Temperature: -4 °C

- Conditions: Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries.

- High: Minus 4.

Saturday Night:

- Temperature: -9 °C

- Conditions: Flurries.

- Low: Minus 9.

Sunday:

- Temperature: -6 °C

- Conditions: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of flurries.

- High: Minus 6.

Sunday Night:

- Temperature: -8 °C

- Conditions: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries.

- Low: Minus 8.

Monday:

- Temperature: -2 °C

- Conditions: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries.

- High: Minus 2.

Monday Night:

- Temperature: -4 °C

- Conditions: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries.

- Low: Minus 4.

Tuesday:

- Temperature: -2 °C

- Conditions: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.

- High: Minus 2.

Tuesday Night:

- Temperature: -7 °C

- Conditions: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.

- Low: Minus 7.

Wednesday:

- Temperature: -7 °C

- Conditions: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.

- High: Minus 7.