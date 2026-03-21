Gone ITVX Review: Hooked in a Day – What Makes This Detective Drama Catch Fire (2026)

Get ready to dive into a gripping new crime drama that's taking viewers by storm! ITV's latest offering, "Gone," is a psychological thriller that has everyone talking. With its intense storyline and stellar cast, this six-part series is a must-watch for any fan of the genre.

The Hook: A Chilling Mystery Unveiled

"Gone" follows a missing persons case that will keep you on the edge of your seat. At its heart is Michael Polly, a respected headmaster whose wife, Sally, suddenly disappears. As the story unfolds, Detective Annie Cassidy's razor-sharp instincts kick in, and she begins to question everything. The show's writer, George Kay, known for his gripping narratives, has crafted a tale that explores the dark underbelly of human nature.

Viewer Reactions: Binge-worthy and Engrossing

Viewers can't get enough of "Gone," with many praising its intense and captivating nature. Comments like "I binge-watched it in one go!" and "Eve Myles was awesome" are flooding social media. The show's ability to hook audiences from the get-go is a testament to its success. One viewer even went as far as to say, "It's the most engrossing drama I've seen this year."

A Deeper Look: Inspired by Real Events

While the series is fictional, it draws inspiration from real-life cases explored in the book "To Hunt a Killer." Written by a former detective and an ITV crime correspondent, the book adds an extra layer of authenticity to the show. This blend of fact and fiction creates a compelling narrative that keeps viewers guessing.

Cast Insights: A Talented Ensemble

The cast of "Gone" is a dream team, led by Eve Myles and David Morrissey. Myles, who plays the bold and intuitive Detective Cassidy, describes her character as "fascinating" and "gutsy." Morrissey, who portrays the enigmatic Michael Polly, speaks highly of the show's creative team and his co-star. Their on-screen chemistry is sure to keep audiences engaged.

A Psychological Thriller with a Twist

"Gone" delves into the psychological aspects of crime, exploring the minds of both the detective and the suspect. The show's ability to create suspense and keep viewers guessing is a testament to its writing and direction. With its twisty plot and compelling characters, "Gone" is a must-watch for anyone seeking a thrilling escape.

Conclusion: A Must-see for Crime Drama Enthusiasts

ITV's "Gone" is a gripping and intense series that will keep you hooked from start to finish. With its talented cast, compelling storyline, and real-life inspiration, it's a must-watch for any fan of the genre. So, grab some snacks, settle in, and prepare to be captivated by this incredible new drama!