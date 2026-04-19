Golf Course Construction: Residents Fear for Their Homes and Roads (2026)

Imagine your historic home, a cherished piece of local heritage, literally shaking every six minutes for two and a half years. That's the grim reality residents near Chart Hills Golf Club in Biddenden are facing, thanks to a proposed renovation that's sparking fierce debate. But here's where it gets controversial: while the golf club aims to upgrade its driving range for year-round use, locals fear their peaceful village will be overrun by construction trucks, potentially damaging fragile, centuries-old buildings and disrupting daily life. And this is the part most people miss: the battle isn't just about noise and traffic—it's about preserving a community's character and history in the face of development.

The heart of the issue lies in the proposed route for construction vehicles. The original plan, submitted by Roger Body of Bowyers Field Developments Ltd, suggested sending up to 50 lorries a day through narrow, rural roads like Smarden Road and Pot Kiln Lane. Residents, already accustomed to the rumble of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), argue that this would be the final straw. Michael Richards and Rosemary Vanns, local residents, pointed out that Biddenden's high street, lined with Grade I and Grade II-listed buildings, is already under threat from existing traffic. They warn that the additional strain could cause irrevocable damage to these historic structures, all for the sake of enhancing a golf course.

Here’s the twist: Kent County Council (KCC) highway bosses have objected to the rural route, insisting that construction traffic should use the A-road network instead. This would mean trucks thundering through the centers of Biddenden and High Halden, potentially causing even more disruption. Ashford Borough Council (ABC) Councillor Neil Bell (Con) finds himself in a tough spot. He acknowledges that neither option is ideal, stating, “Biddenden has A roads, but it’s not built for heavy traffic… What state will the roads be in after thirty months of this?” His concern is shared by fellow Councillor Kayleigh Brunger-Randall (Ind), who successfully pushed for a reroute to avoid Smarden’s narrow lanes, a move she hails as a victory for the village.

The planning documents paint a rosier picture, claiming the improvements will enhance the golf club’s facilities and allow year-round use of the driving range. They argue that traffic movements would be negligible compared to current levels and that mitigation measures will prevent severe impacts. But for residents, the numbers tell a different story: up to 100 lorry movements a day, every six minutes, for thirty months. That’s not just an inconvenience—it’s a potential nightmare.

Here’s a thought-provoking question: Is it fair to prioritize the expansion of a luxury golf course over the preservation of a community’s heritage and quality of life? Chart Hills, designed by golf legend Nick Faldo and ranked among England’s top courses, undoubtedly brings prestige to the area. But at what cost? As ABC prepares to make a decision later this year, the debate rages on. Will the council side with development or with the residents who fear their homes—and their way of life—are at stake? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—is this a necessary upgrade or a step too far?