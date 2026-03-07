Golf 2026 Preview: Majors, Stars, and Drama - A to Z Guide (2026)

Golf's 2026: A Year of Anticipation and Uncertainty

The golfing world is abuzz with excitement and anticipation as we approach 2026, a year that promises to be as dramatic and eventful as the previous one. With the sport's major tournaments and cups looming, the game is set to be divided, with players and venues taking center stage. Here's a comprehensive guide to what's in store for golf in the coming year.

Majors and Cups: A Divided Game

The year begins with a historic return to Aronimink, a venue that hasn't hosted a men's major since 1962. Gary Player's US PGA Championship victory at this Pennsylvania course sets the tone for a year filled with prestigious events. The Women's PGA, won by Sei Young Kim in 2020, will also take place here, showcasing the venue's versatility.

The Open Championship, a highlight of the year, will be held at a significantly altered Royal Birkdale. Changes include a short par-three on the seventh hole, a par-five on the 14th, and a new short 15th, adding to the course's already challenging nature. The Solheim Cup, a women's team event, will be held in the Netherlands, with Anna Nordqvist's European team aiming to regain the trophy.

The Curtis Cup, a women's amateur team event, will be defended by Great Britain and Ireland at Bel Air Country Club in Los Angeles. The Walker Cup, another men's amateur team event, will see GB&I men's amateurs, led by Dean Robertson, attempt to reclaim the title at Lahinch.

The Presidents Cup, a team event featuring pros from the United States and an international team, will be held at Medinah, with Brandt Snedeker leading the US team against Geoff Ogilvy's Internationals.

Career Grand Slams and Rising Stars

The pursuit of career Grand Slams continues to captivate fans. After Rory McIlroy's achievement in 2025, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson are now in the spotlight. However, the most likely candidate to join the exclusive club is Scottie Scheffler, who needs just the US Open to match McIlroy's feat. With his recent Open and PGA victories, Scheffler is on track to become the seventh player to achieve this remarkable feat.

David Ford, a 23-year-old left-hander from Georgia, is a rising star to watch. After topping the PGA Tour University rankings with seven wins in his college career, he turned pro last year. His potential to storm the scene is undeniable.

Ryder Cup and LIV Golf's Future

The Ryder Cup, a highly anticipated event, is set to be decided in April. Luke Donald's leadership and the European team's strength, including potential LIV stars like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, will be crucial. The outcome will impact the future of LIV Golf, as these players' participation in LIV events without official tour permission is under scrutiny.

English Talent and the Future of Woods

Lottie Woad, an emerging talent, must avoid second-season syndrome after a remarkable professional debut. The 21-year-old Englishwoman is already 11th in the world rankings. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood and Charley Hull are set to challenge for majors, with Fleetwood relishing a local Open at Birkdale and Hull prioritizing majors after her recent runner-up finishes.

Nelly Korda, currently ranked second, needs to overcome her winless 2025 season. A strong performance at the Tour Championship suggests she's on the right track. Marco Penge and John Parry, both Englishmen, will make their PGA Tour debut, with Penge's big-hitting potential exciting fans.

Controversial Venues and Off-Course Influence

Shinnecock Hills, a controversial US Open venue, has been the site of memorable moments. The 2004 and 2018 US Opens presented unique challenges, and the 2028 US Open will be held at LA's Riviera Country Club, a great venue for the Olympics.

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, is expected to have a significant off-course influence. His recovery from back surgery and potential involvement in planning the PGA Tour schedule and US Ryder Cup captaincy are eagerly anticipated.

Final Thoughts

As we approach 2026, golf fans can expect a year filled with drama, talent, and uncertainty. From career Grand Slams to controversial venues and the future of LIV Golf, the sport is set to captivate audiences worldwide. The year promises to be a memorable one for golf enthusiasts, leaving them eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the sport's rich history.