The Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo has once again proven his mettle, claiming the 2026 Belmont Stakes. This achievement is all the more remarkable considering the initial pessimism surrounding his chances. Golden Tempo's victory in the Belmont Stakes, following his win in the Kentucky Derby, marks a rare feat in horse racing. It's the fifth time in six years that a horse has achieved this double win, and it raises an intriguing question: Could Golden Tempo have completed the Triple Crown? The answer, according to trainer Cherie DeVaux, is a resounding no. DeVaux's decision to skip the Preakness was a strategic one, and it paid off. Golden Tempo's triumph in the Belmont Stakes is a testament to his resilience and the strategic choices made by his team. The race itself was a strategic affair, with a lack of pace and a field that trailed the leader by significant margins. Golden Tempo, however, showed his endurance and determination, storming into the stretch and outfinishing Commandment by 1¼ lengths. The race's outcome was a surprise to many, as the general feeling entering the Belmont was pessimism. Not one of the 19 experts surveyed in the Daily Racing Form selected Golden Tempo to win, with just two picking him second. The consensus was that he would not finish in the top four. This highlights the unpredictable nature of horse racing and the importance of strategic decision-making. The Belmont Stakes is a prestigious race, and Golden Tempo's win adds to his already impressive career total. With his fourth win in six starts, Golden Tempo has earned $1.2 million from the $2-million purse, pushing his career total past $4.6 million. This achievement is a testament to the horse's talent and the dedication of his team. The race also saw the dominance of another horse, Nysos, in the Met Mile. Nysos, trained by Bob Baffert, clocked 1:34.85, just 0.13 off the track record, and earned a berth in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile. The victory was a relief for Baffert, who had seen some of his top horses come up short earlier in the day. Nysos' win was a display of his talent and the strategic choices made by his jockey, Flavien Prat. The afternoon's races showcased the unpredictability and excitement of horse racing, with strategic decisions and surprising outcomes. Golden Tempo's win in the Belmont Stakes is a testament to his resilience and the strategic choices made by his team. It's a reminder that in the world of horse racing, anything can happen, and sometimes, the underdogs can rise to the top.