Golden Tempo Wins 2026 Belmont Stakes! Triple Crown Contender or Not? (2026)

The Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo has once again proven his mettle, claiming the 2026 Belmont Stakes. This achievement is all the more remarkable considering the initial pessimism surrounding his chances. Golden Tempo's victory in the Belmont Stakes, following his win in the Kentucky Derby, marks a rare feat in horse racing. It's the fifth time in six years that a horse has achieved this double win, and it raises an intriguing question: Could Golden Tempo have completed the Triple Crown? The answer, according to trainer Cherie DeVaux, is a resounding no. DeVaux's decision to skip the Preakness was a strategic one, and it paid off. Golden Tempo's triumph in the Belmont Stakes is a testament to his resilience and the strategic choices made by his team. The race itself was a strategic affair, with a lack of pace and a field that trailed the leader by significant margins. Golden Tempo, however, showed his endurance and determination, storming into the stretch and outfinishing Commandment by 1¼ lengths. The race's outcome was a surprise to many, as the general feeling entering the Belmont was pessimism. Not one of the 19 experts surveyed in the Daily Racing Form selected Golden Tempo to win, with just two picking him second. The consensus was that he would not finish in the top four. This highlights the unpredictable nature of horse racing and the importance of strategic decision-making. The Belmont Stakes is a prestigious race, and Golden Tempo's win adds to his already impressive career total. With his fourth win in six starts, Golden Tempo has earned $1.2 million from the $2-million purse, pushing his career total past $4.6 million. This achievement is a testament to the horse's talent and the dedication of his team. The race also saw the dominance of another horse, Nysos, in the Met Mile. Nysos, trained by Bob Baffert, clocked 1:34.85, just 0.13 off the track record, and earned a berth in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile. The victory was a relief for Baffert, who had seen some of his top horses come up short earlier in the day. Nysos' win was a display of his talent and the strategic choices made by his jockey, Flavien Prat. The afternoon's races showcased the unpredictability and excitement of horse racing, with strategic decisions and surprising outcomes. Golden Tempo's win in the Belmont Stakes is a testament to his resilience and the strategic choices made by his team. It's a reminder that in the world of horse racing, anything can happen, and sometimes, the underdogs can rise to the top.
Golden Tempo Wins 2026 Belmont Stakes! Triple Crown Contender or Not? (2026)
References
- https://www.latimes.com/sports/story/2026-06-06/kentucky-derby-winner-golden-tempo-wins-2026-belmont-stakes
Top Articles
GH's New Era: Sonny's Shifting Alliances
Freezing Rain Hits Montreal: What You Need to Know
John Lennon's Take on George Harrison's Solo Career
Latest Posts
Unlawful Opioid Prescriptions: Nurse Practitioner Sentenced for Abuse of Trust
Kickstart Your New Year with Samsung: Smarter Resolutions for Everyday Life
Recommended Articles
- How much money can someone on disability have in the bank?
- Retirement Planning: Can I Retire with $400k Super and 3 Properties?
- MLB Draft 2026: Ace Reese, the Power-Hitting Third Baseman
- European Horses Dominate Saratoga's Independence Day Card
- Astronomers Discover Mysterious Spin Pattern in Early Galaxies
- Military Kids Take Over: All-Star Village's Special Clinic for Families
- House Prices Dropping: Is Homeownership Still Possible for Young Aussies?
- EastEnders Shocker! Hollyoaks Star Matthew James-Bailey Joins as New Detective in Branning Storyline
- Eduardo Rivera Steps Up: Red Sox Aim for 8th Straight Win vs. Mets
- Robots Revolutionize Agriculture: From Weed-Pullers to Cattle Herders
- Robotic Revolution in Agriculture: Wyoming's Future?
- Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: From Frustration to All-Star Glory
- Linda Noskova: Youngest Wimbledon Champion in 15 Years - Her Historic Journey
- Love, Sacrifice, and Truth: Unveiling the Magic of Indian Theater
- Black Bear Sighting in Jackson and Madison County: BOLO Issued by JPD
- Remembering Bobby 'Kwik' Flowers: Detroit Highwaymen Legend and Motorcycle Ambassador
- Linda Noskova's Historic Wimbledon Win: Overcoming Adversity in an All-Czech Final
- EastEnders Casts Hollyoaks Star as New Detective! | Matthew James-Bailey Joins BBC Soap
- Bonzo Lend's $9 Million Loss: A Deep Dive into the Hedera Oracle Exploit
- Andre Agassi Slams Novak Djokovic’s Net Cord Apology: Is This Tennis Tradition Outdated?
- Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar: WWE's Lightning in a Bottle Rivalry | John Bradshaw Layfield's Take
- Nike Air Max 95 'Mystic Dates' Review: Techy-Luxe Perfection
- Braves Place Mike Yastrzemski on IL: roster moves explained
- House Prices Dropping: Is Homeownership Still Possible for Young Aussies?
- Veganism at a Young Age: My Story of Health Struggles
- Fishing Fun: Kids Catching Big Smiles and Bigger Fish
- Sail Boston 2026: A Week-Long Celebration of Maritime Heritage
- St. Louis Cardinals 2026 Draft Pick: Trevor Condon Breakdown - The Next Lenny Dykstra?
- House Prices Dropping: Is Homeownership Still Possible for Young Aussies?
- What Happened to Sepp Kuss’ Front Tooth? | Tour de France 2026 Dental Drama Explained!
- Amy Schumer's Empowering Message: Embracing C-Section Scars and Warrior Spirit
- Two Dead Humpback Whales Wash Ashore on Humboldt Beach: What's Happening?
- England's T20 Triumph: McCullum's Men Reach the Summit
- MLB Draft 2026: Ace Reese, the Power-Hitting Third Baseman
- Trey Murphy III: The Perfect Fit for the Portland Trail Blazers
- Trey Murphy III: The Perfect Fit for the Portland Trail Blazers?
- Chris Gotterup's Rise: From Jersey to the British Open | Golf's Rising Star
- UK Heatwave 2026: Record-Breaking Temperatures and Wildfire Risks
- NBA Free Agency Winners and Losers: 76ers, Heat, Lakers, Celtics, and More
- Stefon Diggs Calls Out Every NFL WR2 in Latest Video amid NFL Free Agency
- Heather Knight Retires: England's Cricket Legend Calls Time on Her International Career
- Unblocking WordPress: How to Regain Access to Your Site
- Huge $9 Million Hack on Bonzo Lend: How It Happened and What's Next
- Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art REVEALED! Doctor Doom, X-Men & Loki's Secret Role!
- Kevin Pietersen: A Cricket Legend's Journey to ICC Hall of Fame
- TV Schedule July 12-18, 2026: Must-Watch Shows & Movies | Love Is Blind UK, The Westies, & More!
- Mikel Merino: Spain's World Cup Hero Overcomes Injury to Prove Crucial for Team's Success
- Social Security Only Covers 40% of Your Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest for Retirement?
- NBA Free Agency Winners and Losers: 76ers, Celtics, Heat, LeBron, Lakers, Pistons, and More
- World Cup Heat: England vs Norway in Miami's Scorching Weather
- European Horses Dominate Saratoga's Independence Day Card
- Dolphins' 2027 QB Draft: Will Malik Willis Secure the Starting Job?
- Evgeny Kuznetsov and Sam Anas Skate Together at Reston SkateQuest: KHL Reunion?
- Disney's Animal Kingdom: A Foodie's Paradise - New Menu Items Reviewed
- Toledo Area Theatre Fest: A New Celebration of the Arts
- Detroit Tigers Draft Pick: Meet RHP Cameron Flukey, the Newest Addition to the Team
- Trump's Fifa 'Peace Prize' Ceremony: Whistleblowers Expose Kennedy Center Renovations
- England's Dominant Performance: Jos Buttler and Harry Brook's Record-Breaking Partnership
- Dolphins' 2027 QB Draft: Will Malik Willis Secure the Starting Job?
- England's Dominant Performance: Fiji 8-73 Recap | Nations Championship 2026
- WordPress Site Access Restricted: How to Resolve 503 Errors
- Scottish Open 2026: Syracuse's Kevin Roy Chasing First PGA Tour Win
- Sail Boston 2023: Tall Ships Parade in Boston Harbor
- New Mexican Restaurant Alert! Mi Rancho Brings Authentic Tacos & Tortas to Shorewood
- TV Guide: Upcoming Shows and Movies to Watch in July 2026
- Harvard Ditches Passio GO! for Citymapper: Better Shuttle Tracking for Students? | Harvard News
- Chasing Frozen Ferns: Hawke's Bay Swimmers Brave the Cold for National Team Selection
- Norway vs England 2026 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals: Haaland vs Kane Showdown | Full Match Analysis
- 2026 FIFA World Cup: Norway vs England | Quarterfinals Preview | Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane
- New Mexican Restaurant Alert! Mi Rancho Brings Authentic Tacos & Tortas to Shorewood
- Evgeny Kuznetsov's Summer Hockey: KHL Star's Offseason Workout and Potential New Team
- Heather Knight's International Cricket Retirement: A Legacy of Leadership and Skill
- Red Deer Unemployment Rate Hits 7.4% in June 2026: What's Behind the Rise?
- IMSA VP Racing Challenge: Back to Endurance Racing in 2027
- Twins Claim Jack Anderson: Impact on Boston Red Sox and MLB Trade Rumors
- Kentucky's Tyler Bell Selected 10th Overall by Colorado Rockies in MLB Draft
- MLB Draft 2026: Cincinnati Reds Pick Justin Lebron - Future Star or Bust?
- Uncovering John Wayne's Forgotten Collaboration with Alan Hale Jr. in 'The Sea Chase'
- Woody Harrelson's Animated Comic Book Show: The Freak Brothers
- London Liverpool Street to Ipswich Train Services Halted: Person Hit by Train
- Letting Go: A Parent's Journey as Their Child Takes Their First Steps into the Working World
- MLB Draft 2026: Logan Reddemann's Journey to the Colorado Rockies
- Over 2000 Customers Without Power in Horry County, SC
- Shane Beamer vs. Dabo Swinney: Who Will Reign Supreme in South Carolina?
- Troubleshooting Access Issues on The Telegraph Website: A Step-by-Step Guide
- Sail Boston 2026: A Week-Long Celebration of Maritime Heritage
- Wimbledon Fashion: Indian Celebrities' Top 5 Iconic Outfits
- Wayne Rooney's Hilarious Response to Erling Haaland's World Cup Challenge
- Growing Watermelons in Pots: 8 Expert Tips for Success
- Man Dies After Falling from Eleventh Night Bonfire in East Belfast
- Robotic Revolution in Agriculture: Smart Machines for Smarter Farming
- Toledo Area Theatre Fest: A New Celebration of the Arts
- Cooking with Adam Liaw: From Gordon Ramsay to a 600-Year-Old Plate
- Dolphins' QB Future: Malik Willis or 2027 Draft Prospect? NFL Analysis
- Tommy Bridewell's Special UK WorldSBK P5 at Donington: Perfect Timing for the British Star!
- FIFA World Cup 2026: Quarter-Finals Preview - England vs Norway & Argentina vs Switzerland
- Kīlauea Volcano Eruption Update: Episode 51 Forecast & Latest Activity
- Dietitian-Approved Protein-Packed Snacks for Athletes | Easy Convenience Store Finds
- Love, Sacrifice, and Truth: Unveiling the Magic of Indian Theater
- Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art REVEALED! Doctor Doom, X-Men & Loki's Secret Role!
Article information
Author: Arielle Torp
Last Updated:
Views: 5702
Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)
Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Arielle Torp
Birthday: 1997-09-20
Address: 87313 Erdman Vista, North Dustinborough, WA 37563
Phone: +97216742823598
Job: Central Technology Officer
Hobby: Taekwondo, Macrame, Foreign language learning, Kite flying, Cooking, Skiing, Computer programming
Introduction: My name is Arielle Torp, I am a comfortable, kind, zealous, lovely, jolly, colorful, adventurous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.