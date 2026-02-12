Golden Globes 2026 Winners: Amy Poehler, KPop Demon Hunters, and More! (2026)

Amy Poehler's Podcast Triumphs at the Golden Globes: A Political Opening and a Satirical Win

The 83rd Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by Nikki Glaser, kicked off with a politically charged opening, setting the tone for the evening's awards. The night's early highlight was the announcement of the inaugural award for podcasting, which went to Amy Poehler for her show, 'KPop Demon Hunters'. This win marked a significant moment in the history of podcasting, as it was the first time the medium was recognized at the prestigious Golden Globes.

But the ceremony didn't stop there. The award for Best Song went to 'One Battle After Another', a catchy and memorable tune that captured the audience's attention. And in a lighter moment, Seth Rogen's Hollywood satire, 'The Studio', won a comically poignant award, adding a touch of humor to the evening.

The Golden Globes, known for its political commentary, didn't disappoint. The opening monologue from Glaser was a pointed critique of the current political climate, using the phrase 'Democracy Dies in Darkness' to emphasize the importance of staying informed and engaged. This set the stage for the rest of the evening, where the winners and their achievements were celebrated with a mix of humor, satire, and serious commentary.

This year's Golden Globes showcased the diverse and dynamic world of entertainment, with awards recognizing both traditional and emerging forms of media. The ceremony served as a reminder that the entertainment industry is a powerful platform for storytelling and social commentary, and that it can also be a catalyst for important political discussions.