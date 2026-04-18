Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet Fashion: Every Look and Celebrity Arrival (2026)

Get ready, fashion lovers! The 83rd Annual Golden Globes are here, kicking off the highly anticipated award season.

This year's ceremony, held in Los Angeles, promises to be a dazzling celebration of the best in film and television. Returning as host is comedian Nikki Glaser, joined by an exciting lineup of presenters, including Charli XCX, Ayo Edibiri, Dakota Fanning, and Marie Claire UK's cover star, Jennifer Garner.

Nominees were announced last month, and the list is packed with talent. We're talking about first-time contender Jessie Buckley for her role in Hamnet, alongside renowned actors like Amanda Seyfried, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, Sarah Snook, and Jacob Elordi. This year's nominations are setting the stage for what we can expect at the Oscars later this month.

Like many, I'm already on high alert, eager to celebrate the wins and, of course, witness the red carpet fashion. Last year's Golden Globes were full of memorable moments, including engagement announcements, vintage fashion, and stunning hair transformations. This year promises to be just as exciting! Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet:

Erin Doherty

Zoey Deutch

Tessa Thompson

Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Aimee Lou Wood

Kate Hudson in Giorgio Armani Privé

Elle Fanning in Gucci

Selena Gomez in Chanel

Leighton Meester

Jennifer Garner in CONG TRI

Ayo Edebiri in Chanel

Ejae in Dior

Sabrina Elba in Guy Laroche AW02

Oona Castilla Chaplin

Priyanka Chopra in Dior

Lisa in Jacquemus

Wunmi Mosaku

Brittany Snow in Danielle Frankel

Justine Lupe in Armani Privé

What were your favorite looks from the Golden Globes? Share your thoughts in the comments below!