Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet Fashion: Every Look and Celebrity Arrival (2026)

Get ready, fashion lovers! The 83rd Annual Golden Globes are here, kicking off the highly anticipated award season.
This year's ceremony, held in Los Angeles, promises to be a dazzling celebration of the best in film and television. Returning as host is comedian Nikki Glaser, joined by an exciting lineup of presenters, including Charli XCX, Ayo Edibiri, Dakota Fanning, and Marie Claire UK's cover star, Jennifer Garner.
Nominees were announced last month, and the list is packed with talent. We're talking about first-time contender Jessie Buckley for her role in Hamnet, alongside renowned actors like Amanda Seyfried, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, Sarah Snook, and Jacob Elordi. This year's nominations are setting the stage for what we can expect at the Oscars later this month.
Like many, I'm already on high alert, eager to celebrate the wins and, of course, witness the red carpet fashion. Last year's Golden Globes were full of memorable moments, including engagement announcements, vintage fashion, and stunning hair transformations. This year promises to be just as exciting! Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet:
- Erin Doherty
- Zoey Deutch
- Tessa Thompson
- Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli Haute Couture
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Kate Hudson in Giorgio Armani Privé
- Elle Fanning in Gucci
- Selena Gomez in Chanel
- Leighton Meester
- Jennifer Garner in CONG TRI
- Ayo Edebiri in Chanel
- Ejae in Dior
- Sabrina Elba in Guy Laroche AW02
- Oona Castilla Chaplin
- Priyanka Chopra in Dior
- Lisa in Jacquemus
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Brittany Snow in Danielle Frankel
- Justine Lupe in Armani Privé
What were your favorite looks from the Golden Globes? Share your thoughts in the comments below!