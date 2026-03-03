Golden Globes 2026 Highlights: Adolescence & One Battle After Another Dominate! (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling journey through the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, an event that kicked off the Hollywood awards season with a bang! The battle for excellence in film and television, and even podcasts, was fierce, with some unexpected twists and turns.

Hosted by the hilarious Nikki Glaser, who made history as the first female host, the ceremony took place at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Among the presenters, we had an all-star lineup, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Julia Roberts, and George Clooney, to name a few.

But here's where it gets controversial... Paul Thomas Anderson's highly anticipated film, "One Battle After Another," entered the race with an impressive nine nominations. However, it only managed to secure four wins. The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, took home awards for Best Film - Musical Or Comedy, Best Screenplay, Best Director, and a well-deserved win for Teyana Taylor in the Best Supporting Actor (Female) category.

On the small screen, "Adolescence" dominated, claiming four wins in various categories. Stephen Graham's performance earned him the Best Actor award, while Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty took home Best Supporting Actor (Male) and (Female), respectively. It's safe to say "Adolescence" left its mark on the ceremony.

And this is the part most people miss... the Golden Globes introduced a brand-new category for podcasts! Amy Poehler's "Good Hang With Amy Poehler" podcast made history by winning the inaugural Best Podcast Golden Globe. A well-deserved recognition for the world of podcasts!

Other notable mentions include Timothee Chalamet, who won the Golden Globe for his role as Marty Supreme in the Best Male Actor - Musical/Comedy category. Seth Rogen also took home an award for Best Male Actor Television - Musical/Comedy for "The Studio." And let's not forget the Golden Globe for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which went to "Sinners."

These were the highlights of the Golden Globes 2026, an event that celebrated the best in entertainment. Read the full winners list to uncover more surprises and share your thoughts! Who do you think deserved more recognition? The stage is set for a lively discussion in the comments section!