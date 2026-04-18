Golden Globes 2026: Celeb Red Carpet Fashion (2026)

Hold on to your hats, fashionistas! The 83rd Golden Globes just happened, and the red carpet was, as always, a spectacle. Want to know who wore what and who topped the best-dressed lists? Let's dive into the dazzling world of celebrity style from the awards show!

Updated on Sunday, January 11th, 2026, at 11:57 PM, we're bringing you a curated look at the most unforgettable ensembles from the evening. So, scroll through our exclusive photo gallery above to feast your eyes on the red carpet magic.

The prestigious 83rd Golden Globe Awards unfolded tonight, January 11th, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. This event traditionally marks the grand opening of awards season, a thrilling run that culminates in the highly anticipated Academy Awards on March 15th. As expected, the Golden Globes attracted a constellation of A-list stars, all eager to celebrate excellence in film and television.

Nikki Glaser took the stage once again as host, guiding us through an evening dedicated to recognizing outstanding achievements across a staggering 27 categories. This year, Paul Thomas Anderson's cinematic masterpiece, One Battle After Another, and Joachim Trier's thought-provoking film, Sentimental Value, were leading the pack with multiple nominations. On the television side, HBO's darkly comedic sensation, The White Lotus, and Netflix's coming-of-age hit, Adolescence, also garnered significant recognition, promising a night of suspense and celebration.

But here's where it gets controversial... Some critics are already debating whether the nominations truly reflected the year's best work, or if pre-existing relationships and industry buzz played a bigger role. What do you think? Did your favorites get the recognition they deserved?

And this is the part most people miss... While the awards are the main event, the red carpet is a crucial battleground for designers and stylists. Securing a spot on a best-dressed list can catapult a designer to new heights and solidify a stylist's reputation. The pressure is immense!

For Irish film enthusiasts, the evening held extra significance, with Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal both receiving well-deserved nominations. They were recognized for their captivating performances in Chloé Zhao's adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's acclaimed novel, Hamnet. Their nominations sparked immense pride and excitement across Ireland, and rightly so!

If you're keen to see the complete list of nominees and presenters, you can find it here: https://www.rte.ie/entertainment/2026/0108/1552125-golden-globes-picks-presenters-as-irish-fingers-crossed/.

Now, back to the fashion! Scroll through the gallery above to witness the most stunning celebrity looks that graced the red carpet. From breathtaking gowns to impeccably tailored suits, the 83rd Golden Globes red carpet was a feast for the eyes. Prepare to be inspired (or maybe even a little envious!).

So, what were your favorite looks of the night? Did any particular outfits stand out, either positively or negatively? And most importantly, do you think the Golden Globes still hold the same cultural significance they once did, or are they becoming increasingly irrelevant in a rapidly changing entertainment landscape? Share your thoughts in the comments below! We're eager to hear your opinions and spark a lively discussion.