Gold & Silver Price Rally: Will It Continue? Expert Outlook & Analysis (2026)

The Gold Rush: A Controversial Outlook on the Precious Metals Market

In a world of economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, the allure of gold and silver as safe-haven assets has never been more apparent. But here's where it gets controversial: will this rally continue, and what factors could influence the precious metals market in the coming days?

Let's dive into the insights shared by Maneesh Sharma, AVP - Commodities & Currencies, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, and explore the potential outcomes.

The Bullion's Record-Breaking Week

Gold and silver prices stormed to new heights this week, with a broad-based metals rally driven by a unique combination of factors. The US Justice Department's threat of a criminal indictment against the Federal Reserve sent shockwaves through the market, reigniting concerns about central bank independence. This development, coupled with ongoing geopolitical tensions, created a perfect storm for safe-haven assets.

Geopolitics and the Fed: A Complex Relationship

Geopolitical tensions have been a consistent driver of gold and silver prices, and this week was no exception. From the start of the week, elevated tensions boosted the demand for safe-haven assets like gold. However, it's not just about the geopolitical landscape; the relationship between the Trump administration and the Fed has also played a significant role.

The repeated attacks on the Fed by the administration have been a major factor in the successive peaks of gold and silver prices last year. And this year, the potential risk to the Fed's independence looms large, with the Supreme Court hearing oral arguments against Fed Governor Lisa Cook on January 21st.

The Long-Term Appeal of Gold

Despite the short-term fluctuations, many money managers are holding strong convictions in the long-term appeal of gold. With more than a dozen managers opting to keep their positions, it seems that the market is anticipating a continued upward trajectory for precious metals.

Uncertainty in Iran and the Supreme Court's Role

Deadly protests in Iran have added a layer of uncertainty to the equation. The key risk lies in the potential for renewed US involvement in the region, which could further impact the geopolitical landscape and, consequently, the safe-haven asset market.

Additionally, the US Supreme Court's decision on President Trump's tariffs could have significant implications. A ruling against the levies would not only undercut Trump's economic policy but also deliver a major legal defeat for his administration.

Silver's Bullish Outlook

Silver, having breached all-time highs in the last week of December, is poised for further gains. The technical charts indicate bullish breakouts, suggesting an increasingly positive bias for the next month. Levels of $95-$98/Oz are achievable within the next 2-3 weeks, with MCX futures potentially rallying towards Rs. 2,95,000-3,00,000/Kg.

And This Is the Part Most People Miss...

While the focus has been on the immediate factors, it's essential to consider the structural support for gold. China's central bank has extended its gold-buying streak to 14 months, tightening the available supply and providing a solid foundation for the metal's long-term prospects.

The Bottom Line

Gold and silver prices are expected to continue their rally, with a positive bias in the coming days. However, the market is complex, and various factors could influence the direction of these precious metals. As we navigate these uncertain times, it's crucial to stay informed and consider all angles.

What are your thoughts on the future of gold and silver? Do you agree with the outlook, or do you see potential counterpoints? Feel free to share your insights and engage in the discussion below!