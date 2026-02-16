Gold's Record Run: Investors Seek Safety as Prices Surge Past $5,000 (2026)

Gold's meteoric rise continues, captivating investors as prices soar beyond the $5,000 mark! But is this just a fleeting surge or a new era for the precious metal?

The price of gold skyrocketed to an unprecedented level, reaching over $US5,000 per ounce, as investors sought refuge in this timeless safe-haven asset. This remarkable rally is fueled by a perfect storm of factors.

In 2025, gold's value escalated by a staggering 64%, driven by a combination of geopolitical tensions, US monetary policy adjustments, and robust central bank purchases. China's insatiable appetite for gold, extending its buying spree for 14 consecutive months, played a significant role. Exchange-traded funds also experienced record inflows, further propelling gold's ascent.

On this eventful day, spot gold prices climbed 1.8% to $5,071 per ounce, while US gold futures for February delivery jumped 1.9% to $5,073 per ounce. This year alone, prices have already surged over 16%.

But here's where it gets intriguing: the Australian dollar gold price is hovering around $7,325, offering a unique opportunity for local investors.

Industry experts predict even higher peaks. Philip Newman, a renowned analyst from Metals Focus, forecasts prices to reach a staggering $US5,500 later this year, with potential pullbacks along the way. But, he assures, these corrections will be brief, met with eager buyers.

And this is the part most people miss: despite the extraordinary price levels, small investors remain undeterred. Australian bullion sellers witnessed long lines, with the Perth Mint reporting thousands of customers each week in October, eager to secure their share of gold bars or sell their jewelry.

As we step into the new year, the trend persists, albeit with smaller crowds. Sydney's CBD saw buyers lining up once again in January, a testament to gold's enduring appeal.

But what's driving this frenzy? The escalating tensions between the US and NATO over Greenland have investors on edge, fueling the demand for gold as a hedge against uncertainty. And the geopolitical landscape only adds fuel to the fire.

Ukraine and Russia's failed peace talks in Abu Dhabi, coupled with Russian air strikes leaving millions of Ukrainians without power in freezing temperatures, paint a grim picture. To make matters worse, US President Donald Trump's threat of a 100% tariff on Canada if it pursues a trade deal with China adds another layer of complexity.

Amidst this turmoil, independent analyst Ross Norman predicts gold will reach a staggering $US6,400 per ounce this year, with an average price of $US5,375. But will this prediction hold true?

Meanwhile, other precious metals are also on the rise. Spot silver broke the $US100 barrier, surging 5% to $US108 per ounce, while spot platinum and palladium also saw notable gains. Silver's remarkable performance is attributed to increased retail investor interest and a tight physical market.

As gold's rally persists, the question remains: is this a bubble waiting to burst, or a golden opportunity for investors?