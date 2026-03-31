Gold Price Plunge: Profit-Taking & Strong Dollar Impact Explained (2026)

Gold prices took a downturn on Tuesday, shedding their three-week high after a surge of over 2% in the previous session. This shift was primarily attributed to profit-taking by investors, who cashed in on the recent rally. The stronger dollar also exerted downward pressure on the precious metal, making it more expensive for those holding other currencies. Spot gold prices fell by 0.8% to $5,189.99 per ounce, ending a four-session winning streak. U.S. gold futures for April delivery mirrored this decline, dropping by 0.3% to $5,210.40. The market's reaction was notable, as it contrasted with the panic seen on Wall Street, which did not extend to the Asian market. This contrast suggests a more measured response in Asia, despite the broader market volatility. The U.S. President's warning against backing away from recent trade deals with the U.S. added another layer of complexity, with the threat of higher duties if countries deviate. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's openness to leaving interest rates on hold at the March meeting, contingent on strong February jobs data, further influenced market sentiment. The market's current expectation of three 25-basis-point rate cuts this year reflects these considerations. Silver, platinum, and palladium also experienced price fluctuations, with silver falling 1% to $87.38 per ounce, platinum losing 0.7% to $2,139.25 per ounce, and palladium gaining 0.3% to $1,748.12. This dynamic landscape underscores the intricate interplay of factors influencing the precious metals market.