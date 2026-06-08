Gold Coast's New Breakwall at Narrowneck: Protecting Beaches from Storms | Swellnet Dispatch (2026)

The Gold Coast is facing a challenging decision to protect its beloved beaches. A natural disaster has left the region vulnerable, and now a controversial solution is on the table.

In the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Alfred, which ravaged the coastline and stripped away approximately four million cubic meters of sand, the local authorities are considering an unusual approach to mitigate future storm damage. Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has proposed a new breakwall, specifically a rockwall groyne, to be constructed at Narrowneck, a sandy isthomus that acts as a vital connection between Surfers Paradise and northern areas.

But here's where it gets interesting: this proposal comes a decade after the construction of an artificial reef at Narrowneck, which was designed to enhance surfing conditions and simultaneously reduce wave energy to protect the dunes. However, the reef couldn't prevent the devastating erosion caused by TC Alfred.

Mayor Tate, who has experience with similar projects, believes the new groyne will be a game-changer. He plans to upgrade the existing artificial reef and build the new structure on the southern side of Narrowneck, aiming to accumulate sand in that area. This project will mark a return to the use of breakwalls, which haven't been constructed on the Gold Coast since the Southport Seaway in 1986.

And this is the part that has locals talking: the potential impact on the environment and surfing conditions. While the breakwall could provide much-needed protection, it might also alter the famous waves that attract surfers from around the globe. It's a delicate balance between preserving nature and ensuring the safety of the coastline.

As the council moves forward with this proposal, funding it in the current year's budget, the community is left with questions. Will the breakwall be a successful solution, or will it spark debates about the true cost of coastal protection? Stay tuned as we dive deeper into this story, exploring the science, the history, and the opinions that shape this unique coastal management dilemma.