Gold Coast's Hidden Gem: Why Highland Park is Poised to Boom in 2026 | Property Investment Tips (2026)

Get ready for a real estate revelation! Highland Park, the Gold Coast's hidden gem, is about to shine bright, despite its quiet decade. With a surprising population drop, this suburb is now a hot investment tip for 2026.

The Secret's Out: Highland Park's Time to Shine

Highland Park, often overshadowed by its glamorous beachside neighbors, has quietly been building momentum. While the Gold Coast boomed, this suburb south of Nerang experienced a unique journey. From a net population loss between 2012 and 2018 to a slow and steady rebuild, it's now poised for a dramatic turnaround.

Real estate agents are buzzing, calling Highland Park and its 'bridesmaid suburbs' west of the M1 highway, the next big thing. "It's like a slingshot," says Augusta Swayn of Ray White Malan + Co. "The money has been flowing to the beach, but now those areas are reaching their limits. Highland Park, with its undervalued status, is perfectly positioned to catch up.

And the numbers don't lie. PropTrack data reveals a remarkable 14.5% jump in house prices, with medians now at $1.2 million. Savvy sellers are cashing in, like the recent sale of a renovated four-bedroom home on Piccadilly Pl for $1.5 million. But here's where it gets interesting: it's not just about house prices.

"The population figure is key," Ms. Swayn emphasizes. "It hasn't exploded yet, but when word gets out about Highland Park's livability, it will. Just like Reedy Creek and Mudgeeraba a few years ago, people will flock here, increasing market competition.

And what a location! 21 Ben Lomond Dr, a stunning family residence designed by architect Brendon Gee, is a perfect example. With four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an 830 sqm block, this home boasts a bright, white exterior and three timber decks that maximize its elevated position among the treetops. The kitchen, a timeless Hamptons-inspired space, is the heart of this home, featuring beautiful grey shaker cabinetry and an island bench.

"This is Highland Park's crown jewel," Ms. Swayn declares. "The high-end finishes that transformed the coastal strip are now reaching the foothills, and this home embodies that transformation. It's the perfect family haven, offering both space and outdoor freedom.

So, will Highland Park's boom be a success story? Will its population surge and market competition increase as predicted? And what does this mean for other 'bridesmaid suburbs'? These are questions for the real estate experts and the community. What are your thoughts? We'd love to hear your predictions and experiences in the comments below!