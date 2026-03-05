Gold and Silver Rebound: Market Volatility and Future Outlook (2026)

Gold and Silver Rebound, but Volatility Concerns Persist

The precious metals market is experiencing a rebound, with gold and silver prices rising after a sharp decline. However, analysts warn that volatility concerns remain, and further gains may be limited by various factors.

On Wednesday, spot gold reached $5,054.6 per ounce, up 2.4%, while gold futures gained 3.4%. Silver prices also surged, with spot silver reaching $90 per ounce, up 5.8%, and silver futures up 8%. This rebound follows a historic sell-off, with gold prices falling nearly 10% and silver prices collapsing by 30% in a single day, the worst performance since 1980.

Ewa Manthey, a commodities strategist at ING, attributed the rebound to renewed dip buying as markets stabilized and the US dollar weakened. She noted that clients are seeking protection and reallocating excess cash, with precious metals being a preferred asset class.

Mining companies listed in London also saw gains, with Rio Tinto up 1% and Anglo American up 0.7%. However, Antofagasta was down 0.2%. The FTSE 350 Precious Metals and Mining Total Return Index was 2% higher.

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti highlighted a shift in client behavior, with a cautious approach towards the tech sector and a focus on protection. He suggested that clients are reallocating excess cash to capital markets and precious metals.

Analysts predict that further gains in precious metals may be muted due to near-term volatility. ING's Manthey emphasized that the move is a positioning-driven reset rather than a structural reversal. She expects the pace and sustainability of gains to be influenced by dollar movements, interest rate expectations, and risk sentiment.

Goldman Sachs sets a $5,400 price target for gold by the end of 2026, considering central bank accumulation and private investor ETF purchases. BofA Securities, on the other hand, is more bullish, targeting $6,000 for gold in the coming months.

However, political uncertainty and the direction of US interest rates under President Trump's nominee for the Federal Reserve chair, Kevin Warsh, cloud the forecast. The market's reaction to a Warsh Fed may be driven by optimism about forward-looking and pragmatic policies rather than specific rate expectations.

In summary, while the precious metals market has rebounded, concerns about volatility and external factors like the dollar, interest rates, and political uncertainty persist, potentially limiting further gains.

