God of War Spinoff Rumor: Faye Takes the Lead in Cory Barlog’s Unannounced Game! (2026)

Get ready to have your mind blown: a new rumor suggests that Cory Barlog’s unannounced game might be a God of War spinoff starring Faye, Kratos’s formidable counterpart. But here’s where it gets controversial—could Faye’s gameplay truly stand on its own, or will it live in the shadow of Kratos’s legacy? Let’s dive in.

Last July 2025, industry insider Jason Schreier dropped a hint that Barlog’s next project isn’t a brand-new IP. While we’ve known Barlog has been hard at work, Sony and Santa Monica Studio have kept the details under tight wraps. And this is the part most people miss—until now. Today, NateTheHate spilled the beans, claiming the game is set in the God of War universe, with Faye as the lead character. The twist? The gameplay is rumored to shift focus, leaning more heavily into action than the Norse-inspired entries we’re used to.

According to the leak, the plan is to reveal the game this year, with a release targeted for the first half of 2027—assuming no delays. Faye, also known as Laufey, is one of the most intriguing figures in God of War’s lore. After witnessing Kratos battle gods and monsters, we finally met someone who could match his combat prowess. Here’s the bold question: Could Faye’s story and gameplay mechanics carve out a unique identity, or will fans always compare it to Kratos’s adventures?

For fans who’ve been captivated by Faye’s brief appearances, the idea of stepping into her boots—or rather, her combat style—is thrilling. Her fighting skills, combined with her mysterious backstory, offer a fresh perspective in a franchise dominated by Kratos’s rage and redemption. But let’s not forget: until Sony confirms it, this is all speculation. What do you think? Is a Faye-led God of War spinoff a game-changer, or does it risk diluting the franchise’s focus? Sound off in the comments—we want to hear your take!