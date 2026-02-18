GM Oshawa Layoffs: Hundreds of Workers Say Goodbye as Third Shift Ends (2026)

A somber goodbye: The impact of GM's layoffs on Oshawa's workforce

A heart-wrenching scene unfolded early Friday morning as hundreds of autoworkers at the GM Oshawa Assembly Complex bid farewell to their jobs, marking a significant turning point for the region's automotive industry.

The final shift, a midnight one, concluded at 6:30 a.m., bringing an end to a chapter for over 700 dedicated GM employees and setting off a chain reaction of job losses throughout the supply chain. One worker, speaking outside the plant, shared their emotional farewell: "We said our goodbyes, it was tough. People are sad, and the uncertainty of finding new jobs is daunting."

But here's where it gets controversial... While some senior workers can transfer to remaining shifts, the majority are left without this option, according to Unifor. This decision has left many feeling frustrated and worried about their future.

The timing of these layoffs couldn't be worse, as trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. escalate. The 25% tariff imposed by the U.S. administration on Canadian-built vehicles has significantly impacted production decisions, and Oshawa's workers feel the brunt of these consequences.

"It's scary for them," GM Chairperson Chris Waugh acknowledged. "They're worried about bills and providing for their families. The plant's atmosphere is tense."

And this is the part most people miss... Waugh emphasized the need for a trade deal with the U.S., stating, "Ontario trades primarily with the U.S., not China or Korea."

GM's decision to eliminate the third shift coincides with increased Silverado production at their Fort Wayne facility. This move, announced in May, contrasts sharply with the company's recent financial report, which showed over $12 billion in pre-tax earnings for 2025, along with plans to boost shareholder returns. This disparity has only fueled the anger and frustration among workers facing unemployment.

In a statement, GM highlighted their efforts to support employees through comprehensive separation packages and benefits. However, the impacted workers will receive only 70% of their regular weekly earnings through Supplemental Unemployment Benefits and Employment Insurance.

