GLP-1 Medications Safety: How to Use Ozempic, Wegovy, Trulicity, and Mounjaro Safely (2026)

A crucial health alert has been issued by North Carolina Poison Control, urging users of GLP-1 drugs to exercise extreme caution. This comes as a response to a concerning trend: an average of one to two calls per day to poison control centers, with 80% of these calls involving errors in administering these medications.

GLP-1 drugs, such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Trulicity, and Mounjaro, have gained popularity for treating diabetes and obesity. However, their rise in usage has also led to an increase in accidental overdoses and misuse. Common mistakes include taking the wrong dosage, administering doses too frequently, or even giving the medication to the wrong person within a family.

Dr. Michael Beuhler, Medical Director of NC Poison Control, emphasizes the importance of awareness and education. "People should be informed about the potential risks of GLP-1 medications. Understanding the correct dosage, potential complications, and proper administration techniques is crucial to avoiding adverse effects."

Symptoms of GLP-1 poisoning can range from nausea and vomiting to diarrhea and stomach pain. To prevent such incidents, NC Poison Control offers the following advice: always read the label carefully, ensuring you're administering the correct dose; establish a routine for taking the medication, as some are daily while others are weekly; never take more than prescribed, as this can lead to illness; and remember that GLP-1 drugs are not interchangeable, so only take the medication prescribed to you.

The FDA also warns against obtaining GLP-1 drugs from online compounding pharmacies. Compounding involves altering or combining ingredients, often during drug shortages or when a patient cannot take an FDA-approved medication. However, compounded GLP-1 drugs are not evaluated by the FDA for safety or effectiveness, and the agency strongly advises against purchasing them from online retailers, especially when the compounder's identity is unknown.

If you have concerns about symptoms related to GLP-1 medications, NC Poison Control is available 24/7 at 1-800-222-1222 or via chat at www.NCPoisonControl.org. Remember, knowledge is power when it comes to your health and the medications you take.