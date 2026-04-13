GLP-1 Drugs: How Canadians Are Changing Their Habits and Why (2026)

Three million Canadians are making significant lifestyle changes thanks to GLP-1 drugs, but the cost is holding many more back! It seems these medications, including popular ones like Ozempic and Mounjaro, are doing more than just managing health conditions; they're reshaping daily habits and spending patterns across the nation.

A recent survey has revealed that a substantial three million Canadian adults are currently using GLP-1 medications. What's more, a considerable number of others are eager to start but find the cost to be a major hurdle. This suggests a widespread desire for these drugs, but accessibility remains a key issue.

But here's where it gets interesting: the impact on appetites and cravings. The poll, conducted by Leger Healthcare, found that over half of the individuals taking these medications reported a decreased appetite, and a remarkable 40 percent noted a reduction in food cravings. This isn't just a minor change; it's leading to tangible shifts in how people eat and spend their money.

And this is the part most people miss: the ripple effect on spending habits. Leger Healthcare noted that these appetite-regulating effects are directly influencing consumer behavior. Approximately 30 percent of GLP-1 users are now dining out or ordering takeout less frequently. On the flip side, about one-third of them are actively choosing to purchase more fresh fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods. This indicates a move towards healthier eating choices, driven by the medication's effects.

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The primary driver for individuals taking or considering GLP-1 medications is weight loss, followed closely by the management of diabetes. Interestingly, 22 percent of respondents cited heart health as a reason for their interest, with men being more likely than women to mention this benefit. This highlights the multifaceted health advantages people are seeking.

To put these numbers into perspective, the survey extrapolated that the 8 percent of respondents who reported currently taking a GLP-1 medication translates to about three million Canadian adults, based on 2025 adult population statistics. Similarly, the 6 percent who expressed interest but weren't taking the drugs represent over two million Canadian adults who are considering it.

Now, let's talk about the situation in the U.S. The survey indicated that GLP-1 use is even more prevalent in the United States, with 11 percent of Americans surveyed currently taking the medication. Furthermore, Americans were twice as likely as Canadians to express interest in taking these drugs, with 12 percent of U.S. respondents showing interest.

Here's a crucial point for those on the fence: For Canadians interested in taking GLP-1s, the survey found that insurance coverage and the availability of lower-cost generic options would significantly influence their decision. This strongly suggests that improving affordability and accessibility could unlock these medications for millions more.

Melicent Lavers-Sailly, vice-president of research at Leger Healthcare, aptly stated, "GLP-1s are no longer a niche health topic. They're a mainstream consumer and health-care story." She further elaborated, "What the research found is that the impact of GLP-1s is showing up in shopping baskets and behaviors, not just prescriptions."

Beyond reducing restaurant visits, the survey detailed other behavioral changes. About 35 percent of people on GLP-1s are ordering smaller portions, opting for "lighter or healthier options," or simply not finishing their meals. Additionally, a notable 36 percent reported a decrease in their alcohol consumption.

Canadians are indeed changing their habits, and it extends beyond food. The survey also noted an increase in spending on clothes, personal care products, beauty services, and fitness among GLP-1 users. This suggests a holistic shift in lifestyle and self-care.

While cost and lack of insurance were barriers for about half of those interested, another significant factor is the risk of side-effects. 36 percent of respondents indicated they would take the medication if the risk of side-effects was lower. Common side-effects include gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting, constipation, and diarrhea, though more severe complications like gall bladder inflammation and pancreatitis are rare, according to doctors.

Here's a point that might spark some debate: the financial burden. The survey revealed that a quarter of respondents taking GLP-1 medications are covering the full cost out-of-pocket, a sum that can amount to hundreds of dollars monthly. For 28 percent, the medication was fully covered by insurance, while almost half had partial coverage.

The Leger Healthcare survey was conducted online with 1,536 Canadians and 1,012 Americans aged 18 and over between February 6th and 9th. While online surveys don't have a traditional margin of error, comparative data suggests the findings are robust.

What are your thoughts on these widespread changes? Do you believe the benefits of GLP-1 drugs outweigh the costs and potential side effects? Share your opinions below!