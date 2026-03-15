Gloucester Road Closures: What You Need to Know (2026)

Attention, Gloucester residents! A crucial route is about to undergo some major changes, and it's going to impact your daily commute. Get ready for some overnight disruptions as we revamp a key road in the city!

The upcoming closures are part of an essential project to enhance road safety and infrastructure. We're talking about the Bishop's Cleeve to Stroud cycle spine lane scheme, which aims to create a safer and more efficient route for cyclists. But here's where it gets controversial: these improvements come with temporary inconveniences.

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Black Dog Way will be closed at the intersection of Gouda Way and Worcester Street, while Bruton Way will be inaccessible at the junction near the Gloucester Transport Hub. Additionally, London Road will be affected at its junction with Great Western Road.

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A council spokesperson acknowledged the potential disruption, especially with overnight works, but assured residents of their commitment to minimizing noise and inconvenience. "We understand the impact these closures can have, and we're doing everything we can to make it as smooth as possible," they said.

So, what do you think, Gloucester? Are these necessary sacrifices for long-term gains? Or is it an overreaction to a minor issue? Let us know in the comments! We'd love to hear your thoughts on this ongoing project and how it affects your daily life.

Gloucester Road Closures: What You Need to Know (2026)

References

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