Glitch Arcade Bar: Victoria's Newest Hotspot - Arcade, Sports, & Speakeasy Vibes! (2026)

Get Ready, Victoria! A Beloved Local Spot is Getting a Major, Nostalgic Makeover!

Remember the Yates Street Taphouse? Well, get excited because three savvy Vancouver entrepreneurs are breathing new life into that familiar space, transforming it into something truly special: Glitch Arcade Bar! This isn't just another watering hole; it's a bold vision to bring people together, away from their screens and into a world of fun and connection.

Meet the Visionaries Behind Glitch:

Tom and Trevor Poirier, a dynamic duo with a knack for hospitality, have teamed up with contractor Dan Haines to bring their successful Glitch Arcade Bar concept to Victoria. You might know them from their previous Glitch venture in Vancouver's Kitsilano, which, after a successful run, closed its doors in 2024 to make way for this exciting new chapter. This marks their first expansion beyond the Lower Mainland, and they've set their sights on the historic Dominion Hotel building at 759 Yates Street.

"We're not just opening another bar," emphasizes Dan, a partner who joined the Glitch family for the Kitsilano location and is now bringing his expertise to Victoria. "We’re hoping to create a space where people can put down their phones, and actually connect with each other in person."

With the brothers having a combined track record of opening half a dozen bars and restaurants, this new venture is built on a foundation of experience. While the Kitsilano location closed in October 2024 due to escalating rent and the natural end of their lease, it provided invaluable lessons that are shaping the Victoria iteration.

A Strategic Move to Downtown Victoria:

The choice of the former Yates Street Taphouse wasn't accidental. The partners were on the hunt for a space with ample room and a prime location. "We knew we needed a big size," explains Trevor. "This is almost 7,000 square feet." This generous footprint is essential for housing their impressive collection of arcade games, some of which are quite substantial! Crucially, the Yates Street location offers the downtown proximity that their Kitsilano spot lacked, creating a destination where patrons will want to linger.

"So what we like about this is it’s downtown…We’re gonna have the nightclub deal on the weekend so we can keep them here having a good time, but there’s also a reason you’ll stay all night because you can watch the game, and play the games," Trevor adds.

Version 2.0: Learning and Elevating:

This new Victoria location is affectionately dubbed 'version 2.0' by the team, a testament to the insights gained from their previous establishments. "We realize where we were lacking," Trevor admits. "We were missing the sports."

To address this, the bar's layout is being thoughtfully redesigned. The front right section will be dedicated to an arcade zone. Moving further in, you'll find comfortable booth seating, 20 bar seats, and five to seven televisions creating a vibrant sports bar atmosphere. For those seeking a more private experience, the back right portion is being transformed into 'the Miami Room,' a bookable space for up to 20 guests. This themed room, complete with flamingo wallpaper and palm trees, will feature a bluetooth stereo and consoles for classic multiplayer games like Smash Brothers and Mario Kart – perfect for birthdays, bachelor/bachelorette parties, or small corporate events.

Recognizing another past limitation, the team is also dedicating a significant area to dancing. "We had a DJ on weekends and a small dance part, but we didn’t really have a dedicated space being used," Trevor recalls. The left-hand side of the venue will now feature a dedicated dance floor, complete with a DJ booth and a private VIP bottle service section.

Unlocking the Speakeasy Potential:

But the excitement doesn't stop upstairs! The downstairs area, which had become neglected storage space, is being revitalized. "The last two operators kept saying ‘we’ll get to this’ but then it was just banker boxes full of files, broken equipment," Trevor notes. The downstairs will house the larger arcade games, including favorites like full-size basketball, skeeball, shooting games, and a Jurassic Park game. Around a corner, a narrow corridor with existing plush, red velvet booths will evoke a jazz bar or speakeasy vibe. "We’ll do the speakeasy door, but we’ll do more cocktail-forward. There’s a big cocktail scene here in Victoria as we’re learning," Trevor shares. This downstairs area is envisioned as a place for the "older crowd" and those in the hospitality industry to unwind and decompress after a long night.

With an upstairs capacity of 225 and a downstairs capacity of 50, the Glitch Arcade Bar is set to be a significant new entertainment hub. The partners are aiming for a grand opening by mid to late spring, with general manager Julien Chevallier relocating to the island to oversee operations.

"We want to bring back that feeling of gathering at your local spot – where you run into friends, make new ones, challenge someone to a game, and end up in conversations you never planned on having. It’s about being present with the people around you, sharing laughs and friendly competition, and creating memories together in the same room," says Julien.

Now, here's where things get interesting... The idea of a dedicated arcade bar that encourages in-person interaction is fantastic. But could a space like this inadvertently foster more screen time, albeit on a different kind of screen? And with the rise of sophisticated at-home gaming and VR, is the 'nostalgic' arcade experience enough to draw in younger demographics, or is it primarily aimed at those who remember arcades fondly? What are your thoughts on this blend of old-school fun and modern socializing? Let us know in the comments below!