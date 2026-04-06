Glasgow School of Art Shadows: Misleading Sun Path Calcs? (2026)

Are you ready for a shocker? A massive student housing project is threatening to cast a long shadow over the iconic Glasgow School of Art, and it seems like the planners might have been kept in the dark! Let's dive into this architectural drama.

This story begins with a controversial 350-bed student housing development that's been raising eyebrows since the start. Concerns arose over 'misleading' visualisations used to gain planning approval, and the Scottish government stepped in to take a closer look.

The Scottish Government intervened in July, following objections from Historic Environment Scotland, the Glasgow School of Art, and The Mackintosh Society. The core issue? The development's potential impact on the A-listed Glasgow School of Art.

But here's where it gets controversial... The developer's plans, according to some calculations, might not be entirely accurate. It seems the visualisations used to support the application may be misleading.

As Dunlop points out, the development could do more than just obscure the views of the Mackintosh buildings; it could severely limit daylight and block city views from the famous high-level 'Hen Run.' Dunlop's calculations suggest that the 'public courtyard' image, provided by the developer, is misleading. It depicts the sun at 82 degrees above the horizon – almost like being on the equator! This means the 'public space' and 'public walkway' at the back of the development could be in shadow for a whopping 10 months of the year.

A Scottish government reporter is now reviewing the decision to grant planning consent to Vita Group and Haus Architects. Their findings will be presented to ministers, who will have the final say.

What do you think? Do you believe the visualisations were intentionally misleading, or was it an honest mistake? Should the development be allowed to proceed, or should the historic Glasgow School of Art be protected at all costs? Share your thoughts in the comments below!