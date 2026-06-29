Glasgow Pantomime Disaster: 'Wicked Wizard of Oz' Sparks Outrage & Refunds (2026)

Angry Families Walk Out of Disappointing Pantomime: The 'Wicked Wizard of Oz' Fiasco

A recent Glasgow pantomime, billed as a 'Cirque staging' of The Wicked Wizard of Oz, has sparked a wave of criticism and disappointment among theatregoers. Some families even stormed out mid-show, demanding refunds.

The production, titled 'The Wicked Wizard of Oz: Cirque Spectacular', promised a breathtaking fusion of Frank L. Baum's classic story with circus elements. However, parents who attended the Saturday or Sunday shows described it as a 'shambles' and 'inappropriate'.

One parent, Carol-Ann Henderson, a mother of two, expressed her frustration, saying, 'It has been completely mis-sold and advertised as a cirque spectacular. I've seen better school shows.'

Another disappointed father, who paid £297 for his family of five, called it an 'embarrassing performance from a high-profile production company'.

The Facebook page 'The Woeful Wicked Wizard of Oz - A Not-So Cirque Spectacular' has gained over 1,500 members, all sharing their negative experiences. Attendees complained about a lack of a real storyline, poor sound quality, and subpar props and production, including a witch on a bike strapped to a golf cart and munchkins on stilts.

Despite the backlash, a spokesperson for The World's Biggest Productions defended the show, arguing that the promotional videos accurately represented the acts and that the show title clearly indicated circus elements. They also pointed out that the show's prices were more affordable than those of Cirque de Soleil, which was never claimed to be a direct comparison.

The controversy raises questions about the expectations and experiences of theatregoers, especially when it comes to the balance between traditional pantomime humor and modern circus spectacle.