Giulia's Road to Double Championship in WWE: SmackDown Analysis & Royal Rumble Predictions (2026)

Giulia's WWE Championship Dreams: A Triple Threat?

The wrestling world is abuzz with the prospect of Giulia becoming a double champion in WWE, but a new development has emerged that could make her a triple threat. After a thrilling tag team match, Giulia and Kiana James earned a shot at the women's tag team titles, which are up for grabs this weekend in Montreal. But the real intrigue lies in the potential for Giulia to become a triple champion.

The Match-Up:

Giulia and James faced off against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair in a 3-way number one contender's match for the women's tag team championship on SmackDown. The match was intense, with Kiana James stealing the pin on Alexa Bliss after a spear from Charlotte Flair. This victory secured Giulia and James a future shot at the titles.

The Triple Threat Theory:

What's interesting is the post-match promo where Kiana and Giulia hinted at Giulia's involvement in the women's Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia on January 31. They claimed Giulia would enter and win, setting the stage for her to become a triple champion at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. This bold statement has fans buzzing with excitement and speculation.

The Question for Fans:

Do you believe Giulia has what it takes to become a triple champion in WWE? The wrestling community is divided, and we want to hear your thoughts! Comment below and let us know if you think Giulia's path to triple championship glory is a realistic possibility. Will she conquer the ring and claim all three titles? Only time will tell, but the anticipation is building.

Don't miss out on the action! Catch all the results from SmackDown's live blog, where you can relive the thrilling moments and discuss the latest wrestling news with fellow enthusiasts. (https://www.cagesideseats.com/wwe/412919/wwe-smackdown-results-live-discussion-jan-23-2026-tag-team-title-match)