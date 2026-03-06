Giulia & Kiana James: Rising Stars Challenge for WWE Women's Tag Titles (2026)

In an exciting turn of events, Giulia and Kiana James have emerged as the top contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles. This development follows a thrilling number one contender's match that took place on SmackDown, where the reigning champions, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, now face new challengers.

On Friday night in Montreal, Kiana James and Giulia triumphed in a fierce triple threat match. They managed to defeat formidable opponents, including the well-known duo of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, as well as Nia Jax and Lash Legend. The climax of this match was particularly dramatic: after Legend executed a powerful move by lifting Bliss into a crucifix position and spinning her around before slamming her face-first onto the mat, Flair intervened with a spear, knocking Legend away just as she was about to cover Bliss. Seizing the moment, James rushed into the ring and performed a splash on Bliss to secure the pinfall victory.

It's worth noting that just the week before, James and Giulia had lost to the formidable combination of Bliss and Flair on SmackDown. However, they had previously secured a win against Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green in their last televised appearance as a team back in December, showcasing their potential.

As it stands, the WWE has yet to announce the date for James and Giulia’s title shot. However, fans should note that it won't be happening this weekend. The current champions, Ripley and Sky, are scheduled to defend their titles against Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez during Saturday Night’s Main Event, adding another layer of anticipation to the unfolding drama in the women's division.

