Giovanni Leoni's ACL Injury Nightmare: 'Strongest Pain' & Liverpool Comeback Vow (2026)

Giovanni Leoni has bravely shared his experience of enduring a devastating injury, revealing that the pain from his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear was the "strongest pain" he has ever encountered in his life. Despite this overwhelming setback, the young defender is determined to return to Liverpool even stronger than before.

In a promising performance during a 2-1 victory against Southampton in the Carabao Cup last September, Leoni showcased his skills before suffering the ACL injury late in the match. This unfortunate incident effectively derailed what was meant to be his inaugural season at Anfield, a moment many young players dream of.

Although he isn't projected to make a comeback until next season, Leoni, who was signed for £26 million from Parma in August, remains optimistic about his future. As he diligently works through his rehabilitation, he has expressed a firm belief that this challenge will ultimately enhance his capabilities on the pitch.

Reflecting on the injury, Leoni recounted his thoughts immediately after the incident, stating, "As soon as I hit the ground, I told my teammate Conor Bradley: 'I've done my cruciate.' It was an unfamiliar experience for me, and I instantly thought, 'That's it, it's over.' The pain was immense, the highest I have ever experienced.

Leoni emphasized that he never considered staying at Parma, even in light of his injury, believing that fate has its own plans for him. He remarked, "I think we must endure certain hardships to fortify ourselves.

Currently, Leoni is focusing his efforts on daily training and mental preparation rather than fixating on long-term goals, which can often lead to frustration, especially when progress slows. "The hardest part is behind me now. I am actively engaged in rehab, utilizing both the swimming pool and gym facilities. An injury of this nature can be one of the most challenging episodes in a footballer's career, but my focus is on conditioning my mind to emerge from this ordeal even more robust. The mindset is crucial in overcoming such challenges.

Leoni's transfer to Liverpool was confirmed on August 15, right before the club's season opener against Bournemouth. He expressed that when a prestigious team like Liverpool expresses interest, it's hard not to be captivated by the opportunity. "Every day, I reaffirm that joining the Premier League was the right choice; I've felt the unwavering support from my teammates.

Prior to joining, he had often pondered what it would be like among the players. Upon arriving, he quickly discovered that they are just everyday individuals, albeit with extraordinary talent. "Most of them possess remarkable technical skills; they rarely make mistakes, and if they do happen to mess up, they're quick to apologize.

Leoni looked up to Virgil van Dijk as a source of inspiration, admiring his leadership qualities. He also noted the unique playing style of Dominik Szoboszlai and praised Mohamed Salah for his rigorous training regimen, highlighting how Salah consistently arrives early and demonstrates an obsessive commitment to recovery.

After Leoni's injury, Van Dijk reached out to him immediately, showing his support. Interestingly, Leoni underwent surgery with the same specialist who treated Van Dijk, forging a connection between the two players as they continue to communicate throughout this recovery journey.