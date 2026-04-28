Gilbert Burns Announces Post-UFC Plan: How He Will Fix the Sport as an MMA Manager (2026)

The recent retirement of Gilbert Burns from MMA has sparked an intriguing discussion about the future of the sport and the potential impact of retired fighters transitioning into management roles. Burns, a former welterweight title contender, has revealed his plans to become an MMA manager, aiming to revolutionize the way current managers operate.

In a surprising move, Burns left his gloves in the Octagon after suffering his fifth consecutive loss at UFC Winnipeg. With over a decade of experience in the premier promotion, Burns believes he has valuable knowledge to share with the next generation of fighters. His decision to retire and pursue a managerial role is an interesting development, as it offers a unique perspective on the sport and its future.

A New Chapter for Gilbert Burns

Burns' retirement marks the beginning of a new chapter in his life, where he plans to dedicate himself to a different aspect of the MMA world. He expressed his desire to become a manager, stating, "I think it's possible to help many athletes get to the UFC with good work." This shift in focus showcases Burns' commitment to the sport and his willingness to contribute to its growth and development.

One of the key aspects Burns wants to address is the level of support provided to fighters by their managers. He believes that many managers offer minimal assistance, focusing solely on getting their clients into the UFC. Burns aims to go beyond that, offering comprehensive support that includes social media presence, relationship-building, and brand development. By understanding the matchmaker's perspective and the potential fights that can be made, Burns hopes to provide a more holistic approach to management.

The Impact of Retired Fighters as Managers

The idea of retired fighters becoming managers is not entirely new, but it is relatively uncommon. However, it presents an exciting opportunity for the sport. With their extensive experience and understanding of the game, retired fighters can bring a fresh and insightful perspective to management. They can offer guidance and support based on their own journeys, helping aspiring fighters navigate the challenges and opportunities of the MMA world.

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Burns' decision to become a manager highlights the potential for retired fighters to contribute to the sport's growth and evolution. By sharing their knowledge and expertise, they can shape the careers of future MMA stars and potentially influence the direction of the sport. It is a fascinating development that could lead to positive changes and a more supportive environment for fighters.

A Broader Perspective

As we reflect on Gilbert Burns' retirement and his plans for the future, it raises a deeper question about the role of retired athletes in sports management. While it is common for retired athletes to become coaches or analysts, the idea of them transitioning into management roles is less explored. Burns' decision challenges the traditional path and opens up a new avenue for retired fighters to make a meaningful impact.

In my opinion, this shift in perspective is a welcome development. It showcases the value of experience and the potential for retired athletes to bring a unique skill set to the table. By drawing on their own journeys and understanding the sport from both sides, they can offer a more holistic approach to management, benefiting both the athletes and the sport as a whole.

As we look forward to Burns' new career as a manager, it will be interesting to see how his approach influences the MMA landscape and inspires other retired fighters to consider similar paths.