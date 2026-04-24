GIGABYTE Unveils Stunning OLED Displays and AI Innovations at CES 2026! (2026)

GIGABYTE @ CES 2026: Stunning OLED Displays and Tailored AI Solutions

Get ready to be amazed! GIGABYTE has unveiled some truly impressive technologies at CES 2026, particularly their cutting-edge OLED gaming monitors and innovative AI solutions that are set to transform your experience.

Among the standout products are the ultra-wide QD-OLED MO34WQC36 and the remarkable 4K QD-OLED MO32U24 monitors. Both of these models now feature the new ObsidianShield film, which is designed to enhance perceived black levels by as much as 40%. This film not only elevates black performance dramatically but also increases the screen's durability with its improved surface hardness. The MO34WQC36 monitor takes it a step further with a new V-stripe sub-pixel structure, offering significantly improved text clarity, while the MO27Q28GR model showcases RealBlack Glossy 4th-generation WOLED technology, certified by UL for exceptional black performance even in well-lit environments. Additionally, the MO27Q2A has been refreshed with a chic white finish, now referred to as MO27Q2A ICE.

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In terms of software advancements, GIGABYTE has fine-tuned its HDR Picture Modes. Users can enjoy enhanced visuals through tailored modes such as HDR Movie, HDR Game, and HDR Vivid. Thanks to an innovative feature called HyperNits, the electro-optical transfer function (EOTF) curve is reshaped, boosting brightness by up to 30% without sacrificing highlights. Users can select between a more intense High mode or a softer Medium mode depending on their viewing environment, allowing for a personalized experience.

For everyday standard dynamic range (SDR) usage, GIGABYTE is leveraging artificial intelligence with an AI Picture Mode that intelligently adjusts settings based on your activity. Whether you're working, watching films, or gaming, this mode optimizes brightness and blue light reduction for productivity, enhances contrast and gamma for cinematic experiences, or activates the AI Black Equalizer for first-person shooter games—all in real-time, ensuring that the display continuously adapts in the background. This sophisticated setup complements GIGABYTE’s well-known Tactical Features, including Tactical Switch 2.0, which allows for rapid resolution and aspect ratio adjustments such as 4:3 or 5:4, alongside Ultra Clear technology aimed at enhancing motion clarity and minimizing blur during fast-paced content.

On another front, the AI TOP product line emphasizes the transition of AI workloads from cloud platforms to local systems, making AI more accessible and practical for everyday users. The flagship AI TOP 500 is designed for medium-sized enterprises and supports models boasting up to 405 billion parameters. Meanwhile, the compact AI TOP 100 caters to smaller businesses, startups, and individual users, offering support for large language model (LLM) fine-tuning of over 110 billion parameters. Furthermore, both systems can be clustered together through Ethernet and Thunderbolt connections to enhance performance.

Last year, GIGABYTE also introduced the AI TOP ATOM, which is powered by the NVIDIA DGX Spark system and utilizes the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip. It delivers an astonishing 1 petaFLOP of FP4 AI performance and can handle models with up to 200 billion parameters on a single unit, scaling up to 405 billion when two systems are networked. With NVIDIA's comprehensive AI software suite, GIGABYTE is marketing this solution as a powerful yet portable option for creators, researchers, and developers seeking robust AI computing capabilities without depending solely on cloud resources.