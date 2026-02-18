Gibson Aged Greenybucker Pickups: Capturing the Legendary 'Greeny' Les Paul Sound (2026)

Imagine holding a piece of rock history in your hands – not just any guitar, but the essence of the legendary 'Greeny,' the 1959 Les Paul that passed through the hands of Peter Green, Gary Moore, and Kirk Hammett. Now, Gibson is bringing that iconic sound to life with the Aged Greenybucker Pickup Set, a limited edition release that’s as exclusive as it is extraordinary. But here’s where it gets controversial: can a pickup set truly capture the soul of a guitar that’s been shaped by decades of play and the hands of legends? Gibson thinks so, and they’ve gone to extraordinary lengths to prove it.

This isn’t your average vintage-inspired pickup set. Limited to just 100 units worldwide, the Aged Greenybucker Set is a meticulous recreation of the PAF humbuckers found in Hammett’s 'Greeny.' What sets these pickups apart? It’s not just the vintage tone – it’s the reverse magnetic polarity in the neck pickup, a detail that creates the iconic, slightly hollow 'out-of-phase' sound when both pickups are engaged. This is the part most people miss: it’s these subtle nuances that make 'Greeny' unforgettable.

'The magic of ‘Greeny’ is in the details,' says Jared Brandon, Gibson’s Pickup Product Manager. And those details are everywhere. From the asymmetrical coil windings to the unpotted construction, every element is designed to replicate the touch-sensitive, dynamic response of the original 1950s PAFs. Gibson even collaborated with Kirk Hammett to ensure every sonic fingerprint was captured, down to the middle position’s vocal-like quality that’s been immortalized in countless recordings.

Aesthetically, the Murphy Lab has outdone itself. Each set is aged to perfection, sporting a road-worn look that complements its vintage voice. Double black bobbins sit beneath aged nickel covers, with two-conductor wiring and Alnico 2 magnets completing the package. The DC resistance readings? A sweet 8.3k for the rhythm pickup and 8.7k for the treble, striking the perfect balance between clarity and warmth.

But here’s the real question: does this limited release honor the legacy of 'Greeny,' or does it risk commodifying a piece of history? With only 100 sets available, owning one is a rare opportunity to connect with rock’s storied past. Yet, it also raises a thought-provoking debate: can mass-produced recreations ever truly replace the irreplaceable? What do you think? Is this a celebration of craftsmanship, or a step too far in chasing the ghosts of rock’s golden era? Let us know in the comments.

For more details, head to Gibson’s official site (http://gibson.com/) and dive into nearly 90 years of pickup innovation. And while you’re at it, catch up on the latest music news here (https://mixdownmag.com.au/news/). This isn’t just a pickup set – it’s a conversation starter, a piece of history, and a bold statement in the world of guitar craftsmanship.

