Giants Targeting Infielder Upgrades: Trade Talks with Cardinals & Cubs for Donovan and Hoerner (2026)

The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to transform their infield, and it’s a move that could reshape their future. But here’s where it gets controversial: are they targeting the right players to break their four-year playoff drought? Let’s dive in.

Fresh off another season without postseason baseball, the Giants are aggressively pursuing upgrades at second base, a position that has been a glaring weakness. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the team is engaged in trade talks with two National League rivals: the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. Their targets? Versatile infielders Brendan Donovan and Nico Hoerner, respectively. And this is the part most people miss: while the Giants boast a star-studded infield with names like Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman, their second basemen collectively posted a meager 0.4 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) in 2025. Ouch.

The current quartet of Tyler Fitzgerald, Casey Schmitt, Christian Koss, and Brett Wisely managed a combined .665 OPS, ranking 21st in the majors. It’s clear the Giants need a change, and Donovan and Hoerner could be the perfect fit. Both players bring above-average bat-to-ball skills, fielding prowess, and baserunning ability. In fact, their ability to make contact stands out—both ranked among the top 20 in batting average and contact percentage while posting strikeout rates in the bottom 15 of MLB hitters.

Here’s the controversial twist: Is this the right move for the Giants, or are they overvaluing contact hitters in an era dominated by power? The Blue Jays’ 2023 American League pennant win, fueled by a lineup that prioritized putting the ball in play, suggests contact skills matter. But with the Cubs adding Alex Bregman to their infield, Hoerner’s $12 million salary in 2026 and impending free agency could make him expendable. Meanwhile, Donovan, under team control until 2028, could be a key piece in the Cardinals’ rebuild—if they’re willing to part with him.

The Giants’ offseason moves haven’t stopped at trade talks. They’ve hired former Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello as their new manager and signed free agent pitchers Adrian Houser and Tyler Mahle. But the big question remains: Will adding Donovan or Hoerner be enough to turn their fortunes around?

What do you think? Are the Giants making the right move, or should they focus on other areas? Let us know in the comments—this debate is far from over.

