Giant Broadway Review Roundup: John Lithgow Masterfully Delivers Roald Dahl in NYC (2026)

Let's dive into the world of Broadway and explore the intriguing play, "Giant," which has sparked a lot of conversation and critical reviews.

The Story Behind the Curtain

"Giant" is more than just a play; it's a window into the complex life of Roald Dahl, the beloved children's author. The production, led by the talented John Lithgow, delves into Dahl's personal struggles, particularly his antisemitism. This is a bold move, considering the current cultural climate and the ongoing dialogue about representation and prejudice in literature.

Critical Reception: A Mixed Bag

The reviews for "Giant" are as diverse as the opinions on Dahl's work. Critics have praised Lithgow's performance, highlighting his ability to bring depth to a controversial figure. However, the play itself has received mixed reactions. Some reviews applaud its bravery in tackling sensitive topics, while others question its execution and the potential glorification of Dahl's prejudices.

A Broader Cultural Impact

"Giant" arrives at a time when Dahl's legacy is being re-examined. The recent alterations to his books, aiming to remove prejudiced content, reflect a broader societal shift towards inclusivity. This play, therefore, becomes a cultural barometer, gauging our comfort with confronting historical biases.

The Creative Team

The production team behind "Giant" is an impressive one. From the direction of Tony winner Nicholas Hytner to the scenic design by Bob Crowley, every element contributes to the overall experience. The play's success (or criticism) is a collaborative effort, with each role playing a crucial part in bringing this complex story to life.

A Thoughtful Conclusion

"Giant" is a play that challenges us to confront our past and present biases. It asks: Can we separate the art from the artist? And more importantly, how do we navigate the complexities of historical figures with problematic views? These are questions that resonate beyond the theater, inviting us to reflect on our own perceptions and the power of art to provoke change.

In my opinion, "Giant" is a bold and necessary addition to Broadway, offering a thought-provoking experience that stays with you long after the curtains close.