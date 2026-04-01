Giant Bird-Like Dinosaur Discovered: Unveiling the Spinosaurus mirabilis (2026)

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have stumbled upon a colossal bird-like dinosaur in the heart of Niger's desert. This ancient creature, dating back around 95 million years, is believed to have rivaled the Tyrannosaurus rex in size, measuring an astonishing 12 meters in length. The Spinosaurus mirabilis, or 'hell heron' as dubbed by University of Chicago paleontologist Paul Sereno, boasts a distinctive blade-shaped head crest and interlocking teeth. The fossils, unearthed by a team led by Prof. Sereno, reveal a creature that once roamed when forests and rivers blanketed the now-barren Sahara. What sets this discovery apart is its inland location, hundreds of kilometers from the nearest ocean, challenging previous assumptions about spinosaurid dinosaurs being fully aquatic. The team's perseverance, including a Tuareg man's tip-off, led to the excavation of a skull, hind leg fragments, and several crests, marking a 'landmark' find that has left researchers in awe.