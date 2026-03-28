Giant barocaloric cooling effect offers a new route to refrigeration (2026)

A groundbreaking cooling method, the giant barocaloric effect, has emerged as a potential game-changer in the world of refrigeration. This innovative approach, developed by researchers at the Institute of Metal Research of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional refrigeration methods. With an impressive cooling capacity of 67 J/g and an efficiency of nearly 77%, it can reduce a sample's temperature by a remarkable 27 K in just 20 seconds, outperforming standard barocaloric materials significantly.

But here's where it gets controversial... Traditional refrigeration, which has been around since the 19th century, relies on the vapour-compression cycle. This process, while effective, has its drawbacks. It consumes a lot of electricity, and after over a century of improvements, it's reaching its maximum efficiency limit, known as the Carnot limit. Additionally, the refrigerants used are often toxic, contributing to environmental harm.

In recent years, researchers have been exploring caloric cooling as a potential solution. Caloric cooling manipulates the entropy or disorder within a material using magnetic or electric fields, mechanical forces, or applied pressure. Among these, barocaloric cooling shows the most promise. However, most known barocaloric materials are solids, which have limitations in heat transfer efficiency and cooling capacity.

Enter the new technique, which overcomes these limitations with a liquid system. By harnessing the power of endothermic dissolution, a fundamental thermodynamic process, researchers have achieved remarkable results. When a salt dissolves in a solvent, some solvent bonds break, requiring energy and leading to a cooling effect. In this case, the researchers dissolved ammonium thiocyanate (NH4SCN) in water, and by applying pressure, they caused the salt to precipitate out, an exothermic process in line with Le Chatelier's principle. Releasing the pressure then led to an almost immediate re-dissolution, a highly endothermic process that absorbs a vast amount of heat, causing a dramatic temperature drop of nearly 27 K at room temperature and up to 54 K at higher temperatures.

The choice of NH4SCN was not random. This chaotropic salt disrupts hydrogen bonding and is highly soluble in water, maximizing its presence in the solution during the cooling cycle. It also has a large enthalpy of solution, resulting in a significant temperature drop when it dissolves. Most importantly, it is highly sensitive to applied pressures in the range of hundreds of megapascals, which is achievable with conventional hydraulic systems.

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This ionocaloric cooling method opens up new possibilities for refrigeration. Bing Li, a metallurgist and materials scientist leading the research, suggests that this approach could inspire other researchers to explore similar techniques that don't rely on phase transitions. With its high-temperature performance, aqueous NH4SCN barocaloric cooling could be ideal for the thermal management challenges of AI data centres. Other potential applications include air conditioning in vehicles and buildings.

However, there are challenges to overcome before these cooling systems become commercially available. The corrosive nature of NH4SCN and similar salts could damage refrigerator components, and the high pressures required in the current system may cause long-term damage. To address these issues, the researchers plan to study other near-saturated solutions at the atomic level, focusing on their pressure response. "Such fundamental studies are vital if we are to optimize the performance of these fluids as refrigerants," Li emphasizes.

This innovative cooling method offers an exciting glimpse into the future of environmentally friendly refrigeration. With further research and development, it could revolutionize the way we cool our homes, vehicles, and even data centres, providing a more sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional methods. What do you think? Could this be the future of refrigeration, or are there other challenges and considerations that need to be addressed first? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!